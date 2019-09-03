Dump for free ahead of storm season

DUMP FOR FREE: Be prepared for the upcoming storm season by cleaning up your yard and taking waste to the dump.

Tara Cassidy

THE Get Ready storm season preparation weekend has been brought forward this year so residents have plenty of time to plan ahead before any wild weather.

Fraser Coast Councillor Rolf Light said moving the date forward to September 28-29 was in the best interest of residents.

"We want residents to be ready for when the storms hit in October and November," said Cr Light, who is also the chairman of the Local Disaster Management Group.

"The storms season starts in October and then we move into the cyclone season in January, February, March and April."

On the Get Ready weekend, Fraser Coast Regional Council opens its landfills and transfer stations so items can be disposed of for free to encourage residents to clean up.

"Green waste and recyclables make up the bulk of the material that is collected each year," Cr Light said.

"Don't wait for the Get Ready weekend to take green waste and recyclables to the transfer stations or landfill sites. They can be disposed of for free at any time."

By sorting your load you will be able to get through the transfer station or landfill quickly on the day.

As you start cleaning up around your house, sort the material into piles.

"If you can, take the green waste and recyclables now," Cr Light said.

"Then on the Get Ready weekend you will only need to take non-recyclable materials.

"Of course, if you want to wait, you can take it all in one trip on the Get Ready weekend."

He said cleaning up those loose items could prevent injury and damage during a storm or cyclone.

"Loose items, such as an old swing set, pieces of timber or empty containers can become missiles in a storm or cyclone and cause a lot of damage when they smash into roofs or windows."

During the Get Ready weekend, the normal charge for tyres and mattresses will be dropped, but there is a limit of six tyres and four mattresses per vehicle.

The free waste weekend only applies to domestic and household waste. All commercial waste will be charged at normal rates.

Find out more at frasercoast.qld.gov.au/ disaster-management.