Dump trash for free to prepare for wild weather

BE PREPARED: Group Leader Hervey Bay SES Russell Vidler, QFRS Andrew Harvey, FCRC Disaster Planning Co-ordinator Brendan Guy, Local Disaster Management Group Chairman Councillor Rolf Light, Executive Officer of the District Disaster Management Group Senior Sergeant Chris Mahon, SES mascot Paddy Platypus, Local Controller Fraser Coast SES Alex Smith and Nikenbah Rural Fire Brigade volunteer Janet Orchin are urging the community to get ready for extreme weather events.

NOW is the time to prepare for extreme weather and natural disasters.

That's the message from Local Disaster Management Group chairman and Fraser Coast Councillor Rolf Light, who said preparation could help the community stay safe.

The annual Get Ready storm season clean-up will be held this weekend and a special Get Ready-themed Food n Groove event will be held on October 4.

Cr Light, who has confirmed he will run again at next year's council election, said unwanted items could be disposed of for free at council landfills and transfer stations this weekend to help residents clean up ahead of the storm season.

"Be prepared this storm season by cleaning up your yard and contribute to the safety of you and your neighbours," he said.

"Loose items, such as an old swing set, pieces of timber or empty containers can become missiles in a storm or cyclone and cause a lot of damage when they smash into roofs or windows."

To further promote the Get Ready message, Fraser Coast emergency services will sponsor special displays at the Food n Groove event on October 4.

"There will be plenty of flashing lights and giveaways during the night," Cr Light said.

Two bands will perform on the night.

From 4pm to 5.30pm, Joey's Oz Band will take to the stage followed by Doug and the Upperhand from 6pm to 9pm.

Cr Light encouraged residents to sort their loads before heading to a landfill or transfer station this weekend.

"If you sort your load as you pack your trailer or boot so that the rubbish is on the bottom and the recyclable materials are on the top, you will get through the landfill or transfer station very quickly," he said.

On the Get Ready weekend, the normal charge for tyres and mattresses will be dropped but there is a limit of six tyres and four mattresses per vehicle.

"Residents will also be able to drop off gassed fridges, freezers and air conditioners for free," Cr Light said.

"The fees to dispose of hazardous waste, such as asbestos, still apply."

The free waste weekend only applies to domestic and household waste.

Commercial waste will be charged at normal rates.