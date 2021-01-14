Menu
Abbey-Kate Mackay regularly goes horse riding along trails in Takura and consistently sees rubbish dumped including washing machines, mattresses, couches, and most recently another burnt car.
News

DUMPING HOTSPOT: Horse rider discovers car stolen from Urangan

Lacee Froeschl
14th Jan 2021 2:00 PM
Subscriber only

Local police crews are being sent to the site of a burnt-out car discovered by a local horse rider at Takura on Wednesday.

A Queensland Police service spokeswoman said the registration of the vehicle matched that of a campervan stolen overnight between January 9 and January 10, from a Urangan address.

It was found by Abbey-Kate Mackay who was riding her horses with a friend on the quarry track off Mungomery Rd at Takura.

“I always see new rubbish every time I go out for a trail ride,” she said.

CRIME RATES: How Fraser Coast towns fared with crime in 2020

“From washing machines, broken mattresses, scattered styrofoam, cardboard boxes, couches, ovens.

“The burnt out car that I passed (yesterday) had wires hanging out and motor oil leaking out everywhere.

“I just wish people would do the right thing.”

On average, Fraser Coast Council receives an illegal dumping case every day.

Council operates CCTV and uses portable cameras to monitor illegal dumping at known hot spots.

In the 2019/20 period they issues about $20,000 in fines and ordered offenders to clean up about 150 tonnes of illegally dumped waste.

Fines of up to $2669 apply for individuals and up to $10,008 for corporations caught illegally dumping.

If you see rubbish you think shouldn’t be there, report it to the council on 1300 794 929, or fill in a form at frasercoast.qd.gov.au/illegal-dumping.

Take a photo and note the date and time.

If it is a vehicle, the make of the it will help fast track the offender.

