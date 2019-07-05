Dumping patrols increased in crackdown on rubbish vandals

New signs warning of the consequences of illegal dumping have been installed by the DNRME across the Fraser Coast in a bid to crack down on the issue.

New signs warning of the consequences of illegal dumping have been installed by the DNRME across the Fraser Coast in a bid to crack down on the issue. Contributed

QUEENSLAND'S natural resources department will be ramping up patrols and installing more signs warning against illegal dumping in a bid to crack down on rubbish vandals on the Fraser Coast.

The move follows a number of complaints of illegal dumping on roadsides around the Eli Creek and Churchill Mines areas over the past few weeks.

As part of the crackdown, illegal dumpers will now face on the spot fines of $2000 and potential prosecution if they are caught.

A Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy spokesman said illegal dumping was expensive to clean up and caused "environmental damage” that "ruined the aesthetic of our beautiful State”.

Illegal dumping costs thousands of dollars of taxpayer money every year to clean up and remove. Contributed

"The Department is regularly having to remove whitegoods, furniture, tyres and general household waste which is dumped within State Government bushland and up and down our coastlines,” the spokesman said.

"Recently installed roadside signage and an increased presence in the area is working to curb the dumping of rubbish in the area and DNRME will continue to monitor the issue moving forward.

"However, it's up to all of us to do our part at keeping Queensland beautiful.

"People should take their rubbish to the local tip or face a $2,000 on the spot fine for illegal dumping.”

The Fraser Coast Regional Council has also vowed to crack down on illegal dumpers after a spate of incidents over the last year. About $250,000 of ratepayers money is spent every year on clearing rubbish from charity bins across Hervey Bay and Maryborough, despite increased surveillance and more fines.