Dundowran businessman shaken after alleged car-jacking

AN ACCUSED car-jacker has been arrested after a broad-daylight incident outside a Dundowran business on Saturday. Troy John Currey, 31, allegedly approached a Toyota Hilux ute that was parked at the front of Colas Queensland about 11am on Saturday. Police alleged the 53-year-old victim tried to negotiate with Mr Currey before he was verbally threatened and got out of the car. The businessman had left the car running while he unlocked a gate. According to Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Harbison, the alleged victim saw Mr Currey get into the driver's side of the ute and jumped in to try and stop him. Snr Sgt Harbison said the man realised he couldn't defuse the situation and got out of the car. "He (the alleged victim) was a bit shaken obviously," Snr Sgt Harbison said. "He did well, he tried to get his property back but realised it was escalating. "He got out of the situation which was the right thing to do. "Luckily there were no injuries or weapons involved." Police arrested Mr Currey about 10am on Sunday morning after he was spotted walking the Esplanade at Urangan. The car was found in good condition in Hervey Bay on Sunday and returned to the owner. Mr Currey fronted Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Monday. He was charged with unlawfully entering a vehicle, threatening violence and unlawful use of a motor vehicle. No application for bail was made and Mr Currey will remain in jail until his next hearing on Thursday, July 11.