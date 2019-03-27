Dundowran property with unique pool design ranks on top

HIGH VALUE: Dundowran Beach's 4 Nautilus Ct was the highest reported sale on the Fraser Coast last week.

A DUNDOWRAN Beach home designed to give every bedroom views of the in-ground mineral swimming pool was the highest reported sale on the Fraser Coast last week.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 4 Nautilus Ct is located on a 2801sq m corner block.

4 Nautilus Ct, Dundowran Beach Realestate.com/corelogic

The property spent 229 days on the market and sold for $802,000 although it was originally listed as 'Offers over $820,000 considered'.

The land was valued in June for $205,000 and was last sold in January 2014 for $225,000.

The home also has a wooden gazebo, timber deck and a four-bay shed.

For the last month, the median house price on the Fraser Coast has been sitting at $325,000. This is just ahead of units, which are at $255,000.

Middle of the pack sales price for the Fraser Coast market was $314,000, which gave one home owner the title to 4 Sirius Ct in Eli Waters.

The bargain hunter's property last week was 17 Southfork Cct in Burrum Heads which sold for $139,000.

Top reported Sales on the Fraser Coast last week:

1. 4 Nautilus Ct, Dundowran Beach $802,000

2. 31 Glenco Dr, Craignish $790,000

3. 211 Howard Heights Rd, Howard $715,000

4. 18 Blue Lagoon Wy, Dundowran Beach $650,000

5. 10 Eagle Beach Pde, Dundowran Beach $590,000

6. 18 Niclintel Pl, Oakhurst $465,000

7. 7 Lilly Pilly Dr, Burrum Heads $463,000

8. 4 Louise Dr, Burrum Heads $425,000

9. 92 Kingfisher Pde, Toogoom $425,000

10. 2 Kingfisher Dr, Oakhurst $419,000

This list is based on last week's confirmed sales using the combination of transactions reported from local real estate agents to Corelogic and settled sale data provided by the Department of Natural Resources.

For more make sure you check out Saturday's Chronicle Property Guide.