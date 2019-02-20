DUNGA DERBY: Registrations open for the 2019 rally

LADIES and gentlemen, start your engines.

Registrations are open for this year's Dunga Derby charity rally.

Organisers are encouraging anyone interested in taking part to head to the welcome night at the Beach House Hotel tonight from 6pm.

The four-day Dunga Derby rally is the biggest annual fundraising event for local charity Rally for a Cause, which in the last five years has raised more than $750,000 to provide equipment and financial support to local families that have been affected by life- limiting medical conditions or personal tragedies.

This year RFAC is hoping to tip that tally to more than $1 million.

The 2019 Coast to Country adventure will be held from August 1-4, with about 55 Dunga Derby cars and 200 entrants expected to take part.

The welcome night will provide an insight into this year's rally, activities and opportunities to donate or volunteer to make a positive difference in the community.

"We're looking forward to the return of teams after a year and welcoming new teams, with more fundraising activities and adventures," Dunga Derby committee member Dave Darmody said.

The Dunga Derby is made up of teams from all walks of life.

"We're proud of the diversity, from husband and wife to all-girl teams, which really adds to the colour of the event," Mr Darmody said.

If getting behind the wheel of a dunga isn't for you, there will be plenty of opportunities to get involved, with the teams holding a variety of fundraising events over the next six months.

Rally for a Cause founder Mick Irwin said the best part about the RFAC charity was that all funds raised by the teams and via sponsorship stayed on the Fraser Coast.

"We are delighted to be able to make a positive difference in our community," Mr Irwin said.

"In 2019 we're hoping that our fifth Dunga Derby event will see our fundraising total hit one million.

"That's a lot of money going back in the community to help those that are doing it tough due to a medical condition or personal tragedy."

Mr Irwin said special thanks must go to the RFAC charity's major sponsor Hyne Timber and rally partners including Hervey Bay RSL, Latitude 25, Wide Bay Motor Group, Beach House Hotel and McDonald's Maryborough.

"Our sponsors' contributions enable us to aim for 100 per cent of all donations and funds raised to go to local families that are eligible for support under the charity's eligibility criteria," he said.

To sign up a Dunga Derby team or to find out more about the rally visit www.dungaderby.com.au.

Visit www.rallyforacause. org.au to see the difference the charity is making, or to nominate a person or family.