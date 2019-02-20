Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ADVENTURE AWAITS: Registrations are open for the 2019 Dunga Derby.
ADVENTURE AWAITS: Registrations are open for the 2019 Dunga Derby. CONTRIBUTED
Whats On

DUNGA DERBY: Registrations open for the 2019 rally

Kerrie Alexander
by
20th Feb 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LADIES and gentlemen, start your engines.

Registrations are open for this year's Dunga Derby charity rally.

Organisers are encouraging anyone interested in taking part to head to the welcome night at the Beach House Hotel tonight from 6pm.

The four-day Dunga Derby rally is the biggest annual fundraising event for local charity Rally for a Cause, which in the last five years has raised more than $750,000 to provide equipment and financial support to local families that have been affected by life- limiting medical conditions or personal tragedies.

This year RFAC is hoping to tip that tally to more than $1 million.

The 2019 Coast to Country adventure will be held from August 1-4, with about 55 Dunga Derby cars and 200 entrants expected to take part.

The welcome night will provide an insight into this year's rally, activities and opportunities to donate or volunteer to make a positive difference in the community.

"We're looking forward to the return of teams after a year and welcoming new teams, with more fundraising activities and adventures," Dunga Derby committee member Dave Darmody said.

The Dunga Derby is made up of teams from all walks of life.

"We're proud of the diversity, from husband and wife to all-girl teams, which really adds to the colour of the event," Mr Darmody said.

If getting behind the wheel of a dunga isn't for you, there will be plenty of opportunities to get involved, with the teams holding a variety of fundraising events over the next six months.

Rally for a Cause founder Mick Irwin said the best part about the RFAC charity was that all funds raised by the teams and via sponsorship stayed on the Fraser Coast.

"We are delighted to be able to make a positive difference in our community," Mr Irwin said.

"In 2019 we're hoping that our fifth Dunga Derby event will see our fundraising total hit one million.

"That's a lot of money going back in the community to help those that are doing it tough due to a medical condition or personal tragedy."

Mr Irwin said special thanks must go to the RFAC charity's major sponsor Hyne Timber and rally partners including Hervey Bay RSL, Latitude 25, Wide Bay Motor Group, Beach House Hotel and McDonald's Maryborough.

"Our sponsors' contributions enable us to aim for 100 per cent of all donations and funds raised to go to local families that are eligible for support under the charity's eligibility criteria," he said.

To sign up a Dunga Derby team or to find out more about the rally visit www.dungaderby.com.au.

Visit www.rallyforacause. org.au to see the difference the charity is making, or to nominate a person or family.

More Stories

Show More
dunga derby 2019 fccommunity fcdungaderby fcnews rally for a cause welcome night
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    END OF THE TIMBER TRADE: hardwood industry faces uncertainty

    premium_icon END OF THE TIMBER TRADE: hardwood industry faces uncertainty

    News Curly Tatnell says it could be the end of the hardwood timber industry on the Fraser Coast if a major forestry agreement isn't renwed

    Buccaneers out of seniors competition for now

    premium_icon Buccaneers out of seniors competition for now

    News Club to only field juniors this season in competition

    Bay school's five-year plan to improve results

    premium_icon Bay school's five-year plan to improve results

    Education “Last year’s results were a significant improvement.”

    Gympie UFO witness reveals what mysterious craft looked like

    premium_icon Gympie UFO witness reveals what mysterious craft looked like

    News What do you think? Was it the International Space Station or a UFO?