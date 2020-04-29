Dunga Derby dust will still fly, just at a later date

Bill and Nyree Schmidt and daughter Michelle are ready to tackle the four-day Dunga Derby in October in Car 30, Dungatoons. Photo: Alistair Brightman

DUNGA Derby teams will be swapping their thermal undies for spring attire with the annual charity car rally being moved to later in the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The four-day Coast to Country 2020 rally was originally scheduled to hit the road from July 31 to August 4 but, due to having hundreds of entrants from the Fraser Coast and the Sunshine Coast, the event committee decided the best course of action was to move the start date to October 15.

With so many people involved, Dunga Derby Fraser Coast events co-ordinator Dave Darmody said this as the best course of action in these uncertain times.

"Andrew (events co-ordinator) and I had already been working on this alternate date and had already established that it was agreeable to all of our vendors, accommodation locations, and suppliers.

"In this uncertain time, we feel that it is necessary and appropriate to give our Dunga family, and the wider community, continued hope that our treasured normality will return and we will all be able to get back to enjoying each other's company in more stable conditions."

The Dunga Derby is the biggest annual fundraiser for local charity Rally for a Cause.

Since its inception in 2015, the teams have raised over $1 million, helped close to 100 families and raised thousands of dollars for people doing it tough in communities they visit during the rally.

While teams are unable to host fundraising events right now, many have adjusted by hosting online raffles and auctions on the Dunga Derby Facebook page.

To find out more, visit rallyforacause.org.au.