25°
Community

Dunga Derby: Firefighter's mission on board Wasted Talent

Amy Formosa
| 27th Jun 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 6:32 AM
Firefighter Mark McGrath in front of the 1993 ED Falcon that his team Wasted Talent will be driving in this year's Dunga Derby.
Firefighter Mark McGrath in front of the 1993 ED Falcon that his team Wasted Talent will be driving in this year's Dunga Derby. Alistair Brightman

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MARK McGrath is used to riding in a truck on his way to fight fires, but the senior firefighter will be in for a bumpy four day ride through the bush in an old Ford Falcon to fight for sick children and their families.

The Torquay station firefighter has taken up the opportunity to join the Dunga Derby team Wasted Talent (number 14) as a late-comer after his mate Darren Watts asked him to jump on board to take the spot of a member who can't make it.

While most of us see firefighters as heroes of the community, Mr McGrath has always wanted to do something more for the families of children who are sick.

"As a firefighter we can only do what we can at the scene and after that sometimes we never really know what happened to that person or child," the father of two said.

"I am doing this because I want to help out families of sick children."

 

Firefighter Mark McGrath in front of the 1993 ED Falcon that his team Wasted Talent will be driving in this year's Dunga Derby.
Firefighter Mark McGrath in front of the 1993 ED Falcon that his team Wasted Talent will be driving in this year's Dunga Derby. Alistair Brightman

The spark to help sick children alongside the Dunga Derby came after he saw a young child undergoing chemotherapy while at hospital with his elderly mother for her cancer treatment in 2016.

"As parents we protect our children and it's hard enough going through cancer as it is so I take my hat off to these parents," he said.

Mr McGrath said he and his team mates would be enjoying a couple of well earned beverages to "calm the nerves" on the Dunga Derby nights and he is already getting the winter clothes ready for sleeping under the stars.

One of the Dunga Derby organisers Kerry Spencer, who is part of the Katastrophy Wives team, said the event drew crowds each year by always being a little different from the previous years.

While Mrs Spencer couldn't reveal specific locations she said 53 cars would be travelling north west.

"We travel mostly by back road, so there will be gravel roads and we'll travel through some national parks and there will definitely be water crossings along the way," she said.

There are about 200 participants in this year's event including officials and support crew, with teams setting off from August 3-6.

"Teams will get their maps and their itinerary the morning of the event," Mrs Spencer said.

"It will be different to last year, it's all part of the surprise."

In 2016 $215,000 was raised for the Rally for a Cause charity, with all funds supporting families on the Fraser Coast.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  charity dunga derby fraser coast

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

A whisky-lover's blueprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

GENERATION JOBLESS: 1 in 4 young people are out of work

GENERATION JOBLESS: 1 in 4 young people are out of work

Getting a job as a young person locally is now harder than ever as youth unemployment numbers peak.

Former jobseeker Shane lands dream job after six-months

SUCCESS STORY: Shane Falkenberg, 21, got a job as a support worker in Hervey Bay after a six-month job hunt.

“Having a job has taken a lot of stress off my shoulders."

Net connection woes still pain Fraser Coast residents

Woman using a laptop computerPhoto: Brett Wortman/Sunshine Coast Daily

The lack of available ports continues to cause headaches for locals

Residents warned of dodgy 'internet lawyer' risks

Jacob Reichman outside the Brisbane District Court.

Why going for cheap or free legal advice could be costly

Local Partners

Wallace proves he is Joshua's top dog

Four officers from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Hervey Bay station kindly donated their time to help train a companion and assistance dog.

UPDATE: Bike accident puts world record attempt on hold

FOR JASE: Ben Woods, 31, will ride through Hervey Bay tomorrow as part of an 18,000km bike ride in honour of his late brother Jason. Photo: Martin Lange.

"Jason was a brother, a son, an uncle, and a friend."

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Ipswich will get it's country on when The Country Superstars Tribute Show hits town on Friday, June 30 at Brothers Leagues Club.

A UNIQUE tribute show will bring a bit of country into the city.

MasterChef: Fish fry feast too much for Ipswich cook

NICOLE Stevenson narrowly misses out on MasterChef's Top 10 but local dad Ben Ungermann makes the cut.

Schapelle Corby's Bali boyfriend 'lonely' now she's free

“I really hope we can see each other again in the future."

‘One of the most ludicrous films ever made’

Optimus Prime in Transformers: The Last Knight.

Transformers: The Last Knight has been shredded by critics.

Transformers movie bombs to horror opening week

Optimus Prime in a scene from, "Transformers: The Last Knight."

Transformers 5 had the worst opening in the franchise’s history

The first Pitch Perfect 3 trailer is here

Rebel Wilson in a scene from Pitch Perfect 3.

WHERE are the Bellas now?

How 9/11 helped make Waleed Aly a household name

Waleed Aly and Susan Carland at the 2016 Logie Awards

“It feels like there was a script written for me,” he said.

Pixar weighs in on viral Toy Story theory

Woody and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story.

DID Andy’s dad tragically die just before the story took place?

Great location in Point Vernon

10 Marr Street, Point Vernon 4655

Residential Land Level block only minutes to Gataker's and boat ramps Quiet location 816m2 ... $220,000

Level block only minutes to Gataker's and boat ramps Quiet location 816m2 2 street back from Esplanade Sewer pick up point on the front footpath

Prestige Property; Premium Address.

10 Gundesen Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

Step inside this luxuries resort style home and be surprised. This is ambient relaxed living at its best, from the entry foyer to the expansive decks this home...

Do not miss out on this, will be sold!.

7 Aqua Court, Toogoom 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

MODERN 4 BEDROOM HOME WITH ENSUITE CLOSE TO BEACH This home is located in the beautiful seaside town of Toogoom. Comprises 4 bedrooms, main with ensuite and walk...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long, Make An Offer!

4 Goodwin Avenue, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction in...

Great Value Doesn't Last Long, Make An Offer! If an immaculate, perfectly located home close to the water with peace and tranquility is what you are looking for...

Extra spacious home with extras!

1 Sonder Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Beautiful home in a sought after location just meters to the beach * Extra wide home with extra room space in living and bedrooms 1 and 4 * Huge 7.5m x 7.5m...

Central Elevated Position

336 Boat Harbour Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 2 Auction On-Site

3 bedrooms Large kitchen Open plan living Rear deck Phone for more details 10% deposit-30 Day settlement required

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

HOTTEST PROPERTY ON THE MARKET, MAKE AN OFFER!

100 Tooth Street, Pialba 4655

House 3 1 2 Auction in...

This perfectly laid out and positioned Property is situated in the most sort after location in Hervey Bay, Pialba. This Property is only minutes away from Shopping...

Quiet Location Won&#39;t Last

24 Bay Breeze Close, Wondunna 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

4 Bedrooms Ensuite off main bedroom Build ins to all bedrooms Open plan living Under roof entertaining area 719m2 block (approx) Please call for more details

WALK TO THE BEACH AND SHOPS!

8/179 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Auction in...

Beautiful townhouse at the rear of the block away from the traffic. 3 bedrooms,main with en-suite Large main bathroom with extra toilet downstairs Modern kitchen...

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Gateway opens to $3b Coast mega estate

VISION: An artist's impression of the Palmview development 'Harmony' and its linear park.

New road provides link from the past to the future

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Confident first half year for commercial property

SIGNS OF CONFIDENCE: A mixed-use site at 139 Eumundi Rd, Noosaville, was one of the outstanding results achieved in the year.

Sunshine Coast market showing strong signs for next five years

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!