Dunga Derby: Firefighter's mission on board Wasted Talent

Firefighter Mark McGrath in front of the 1993 ED Falcon that his team Wasted Talent will be driving in this year's Dunga Derby.

MARK McGrath is used to riding in a truck on his way to fight fires, but the senior firefighter will be in for a bumpy four day ride through the bush in an old Ford Falcon to fight for sick children and their families.

The Torquay station firefighter has taken up the opportunity to join the Dunga Derby team Wasted Talent (number 14) as a late-comer after his mate Darren Watts asked him to jump on board to take the spot of a member who can't make it.

While most of us see firefighters as heroes of the community, Mr McGrath has always wanted to do something more for the families of children who are sick.

"As a firefighter we can only do what we can at the scene and after that sometimes we never really know what happened to that person or child," the father of two said.

"I am doing this because I want to help out families of sick children."

The spark to help sick children alongside the Dunga Derby came after he saw a young child undergoing chemotherapy while at hospital with his elderly mother for her cancer treatment in 2016.

"As parents we protect our children and it's hard enough going through cancer as it is so I take my hat off to these parents," he said.

Mr McGrath said he and his team mates would be enjoying a couple of well earned beverages to "calm the nerves" on the Dunga Derby nights and he is already getting the winter clothes ready for sleeping under the stars.

One of the Dunga Derby organisers Kerry Spencer, who is part of the Katastrophy Wives team, said the event drew crowds each year by always being a little different from the previous years.

While Mrs Spencer couldn't reveal specific locations she said 53 cars would be travelling north west.

"We travel mostly by back road, so there will be gravel roads and we'll travel through some national parks and there will definitely be water crossings along the way," she said.

There are about 200 participants in this year's event including officials and support crew, with teams setting off from August 3-6.

"Teams will get their maps and their itinerary the morning of the event," Mrs Spencer said.

"It will be different to last year, it's all part of the surprise."

In 2016 $215,000 was raised for the Rally for a Cause charity, with all funds supporting families on the Fraser Coast.