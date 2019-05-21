Dunny Mo-Beale crew host potty-toss at Boot BBQ

REV IT UP: Come on down and meet Rob Cooke and the team from Car 32, the Dunny Mo-Beale, at the Dunga Boot BBQ on June 2.

ROB Cooke is one of many local business owners taking time out to help raise funds for the 2019 Dunga Derby - the major fundraising event for Rally for a Cause.

The owner of Bay City Plumbing and his team will get behind the wheel of the aptly named Car 32, the Dunny Mo-Beale, for their fourth rally from August 1-4.

"I first got involved when I heard of all the good it was doing in our community," Rob said.

"I'm proud to be one of the many local businesses that have got on board, and really enjoy taking time out of the business to make a difference.

"Any businesses looking at getting involved - don't delay, it's an amazing opportunity."

About 50 teams are split into colours and designated their own Wiggle Team Leader on the rally.

Rob has been tasked with the top job of being the blue wiggle.

He's looking forward to the challenge.

"We've seen the event grow year on year from a bunch of mates going for a drive adventure, to large business entrants and sponsors of the event with Team RSL, entrants of families who have benefited from the charity like Team Cameron's Way and Twisted Sisters, to literally a Bunch of Wallys.

"Also on the blue team this year are characters from Froggin It, The Schemin' Loafin' Rogues, Just Crusin' and a new all girls team from the hospital, Birds of Prey."

All of the Dunga Derby teams will be introduced to the Fraser Coast community at the Dunga Boot BBQ on Sunday, June 2 at the All Ability Park near Seafront Oval from noon-2pm.

"We'll be the ones with a dunny on the roof and a potty-toss sideshow alley game for the public to enjoy," Rob said.

To follow the teams' journey, join in their fundraising activities or to donate to your favourite team, go to dungaderby.com.au.