Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Duo had just started dating before car death tragedy

by Chris Clarke
28th Nov 2020 11:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Townsville couple charged with manslaughter over the death of a three-year-old girl in a hot car have only been dating since September, according to social media profiles.

Laura Black, 37, has four girls from a previous relationship, while Aaron Hill, 29, also has two daughters of his own, according to social media.

He has worked as a driller at a mine in Mt Isa.

Hill is an avid pig hunter and motorcyclist, with one friend commenting on images of him and his daughter calling him a "great dad".

Aaron Hill is an avid pig hunter.
Aaron Hill is an avid pig hunter.

Hill has shared photos on Facebook of his wedding day to another woman, with friends leaving adoring comments of the former couple as recently as last year.

Black studied at James Cook University and has been described as an "elegant and beautiful" person on social media.

Originally published as Duo had just started dating before car death tragedy

More Stories

court editors picks hot car hot weather toddler townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No one does it like M’boro: Rail chief’s big plans

        Premium Content No one does it like M’boro: Rail chief’s big plans

        News Bombardier boss talks train contracts and proud history

        Pricey pest problem: Council needs State to take on termites

        Premium Content Pricey pest problem: Council needs State to take on termites

        News Menacing insects “not going to knock off for Christmas” warns councillor

        ’Not going anywhere’: Why super principal's here to stay

        Premium Content ’Not going anywhere’: Why super principal's here to stay

        News It comes as the school is recognised on the national stage

        From rusty frame to star exhibit: WWI bike pulls into M’boro

        Premium Content From rusty frame to star exhibit: WWI bike pulls into M’boro

        News “Everything was buggered … now it’s like new again.”