Jason England, Scott Thompson and Leigh Steele from the Junction on Truro with the Echo Burger.
Duo launches second restaurant in 12 months

Jessica Cook
3rd Aug 2020 4:00 PM
AN AMBITIOUS local duo has announced the opening of their second restaurant.

Owners Scott Thompson and Jason England will open a new intimate bistro and bar later this year after the success of their start-up kitchen Echo Alpha Tango at the Junction on Truro.

The new venue will be at the former First Choice Reality office at 341 The Esplanade, which is currently being renovated.

Odyssey Bistro will focus on seasonal availability of market produce and change as often as weekly.

Odyssey Bistro is under construction at 341 The Esplanade in the former First Choice Reality office.
Mr Thompson said the style of food would be Seasonal Modern Australian with a pairing wine menu.

The duo has extensive hospitality experience internationally and locally and both have a passion for food and wine.

They also previously worked at fine dining restaurant Coast.

The pair said their aim at Odyssey would be to show Hervey Bay a dining experience like no other.

