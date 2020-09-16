Duo locked up for ‘unsophisticated’ robberies

Cody Rees Jerri was sentenced to three and a half years' jail for robbery.

A transgender man who pulled a pair of scissors on a shop attendant after stealing a pack of cigarettes acted as a distraction to steal alcohol the previous day.

On November 4 last year Cody Rees Jerri, 29, entered the Oonoonba Friendly Grocer and asked for a packet of cigarettes.The court heard as the shop attendant reached for a pack of Tally Ho cigarette papers, Jerri left the store without paying for the cigarettes.

Crown prosecutor Siobhan Harrison told the court the shop attendant followed Jerri after he left.

"The owner of the store came outside and yelled at Jerri telling him he had to pay," she said.

"Jerri pulled a pair of scissors from his pocket and held them towards the complainant and said, 'come on, what are you going to do?'."

The court heard the previous day on November 3, Jerri had been involved in a robbery at the Dan Murphy's Aitkenvale with his co-accused Walter Gavin Morgan, 27.

The duo stole two bottles of rum each worth $65 each after removing the security caps.

As the men left the store, Morgan punched a Dan Murphy's worker who had followed the pair into the carpark.

Police arrested Morgan in a Mango Tree in Townsville on November 12 while Jerri was apprehended six days later in Charters Towers.

Jerri pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery.

Morgan pleaded guilty to robbery, obstruct police officer and trespass.

The court heard Morgan was on parole at the time of the offence after being released from jail five months earlier.

Defence barrister for Jerri, Kelly Stone told the court that his client identified as a transgender and had developed a drinking problem to help deal with "low feelings" of anxiety and depression.

Mr Stone said at the time of the offending Jerri was intoxicated.

Defence barrister for Morgan, Michael Hibble told the court the offending was a case of "dumb and dumber".

Judge Gregory Lynham told the pair their crimes were "unsophisticated" and "amateur".

Judge Lynham declared the 301 days spent in pre-sentence custody as time served and sentenced Jerri to three and a half years' jail.

A parole eligibility date was set at January 18 next year.

Morgan was sentenced to two and half years' jail after Judge Lynham declared the one day spent in pre-sentence custody as time served.

A parole eligibility date was set at July 14 next year.

Originally published as Duo locked up for 'unsophisticated' robberies