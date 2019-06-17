Menu
REPRESENTING: Bay power's Josh Wheeler going hard at the ball in Saturday's AFL match.
AFL

Duo power South Qld to top win in AFL representative match

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
17th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
AFL:

The Bay Power representatives were part of the victorious team that defeated North Queensland 10.20-80 to 4.8-32.

The match was played as the curtain raiser to the AFL fixture between the Gold Coast Suns and St Kilda Saints.

For Wheeler it was his first match in South Queensland colours and enjoyed the experience playing in the match.

"It was a great game and definitely a higher standard than our club matches,” Wheeler said.

"The match was played in front of a crowd of over 7000 spectators.

"I enjoyed playing in front of the big crowd with a great atmosphere.”

Schlein played in the last year's match and was happy that his club team mate was there to share the experience.

"Josh played well and didn't look out of place with some great tackles,” Schlein said.

"There was some hot footy played.”

The South Queensland team dominated on the scoreboard and across the field.

"You certainly learn a lot from this level of competition.”

The duo will return to their Bay Power side this week with an increased appreciation of what is required to succeed at the higher level.

Bay Power will play the Hervey Bay Bombers who will be hurting after their loss to the Brothers Bulldogs on Saturday.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

