Duo shares love of country and western with Sarina

A SAVVY business duo is bringing their love of country and western to the small town of Sarina.

Rockhampton store Twisted Sisters Western Wear is relocating and will be open at its new home in early February.

Owners Kerryann Quantock and Andie Rebetzke are excited about bringing something new to the region.

Kerryann Quantock, owner of Twisted Sisters Western Wear. Contributed

Although the pair has been in business together for more than three years, Twisted Sisters had a very different beginning.

"My sister Tash and I decided to open up a western wear shop in 2015," Ms Quantock said. "The week we opened, I lost her to cancer.

"She was let out of hospital to see the shop and then a few days later she was gone."

After the devastating loss, Mr Rebetzke stepped in to help run the shop and has been an integral part of the business ever since.

Ms Quantock (pictured) said she had always been determined to continue Tash's legacy."I think losing Tash made me even more determined to run the shop and make it successful," she said.

"With Andie by my side it has made the journey a lot easier. We make a great team."

NEW STORE: Andie Rebetzke, co-owner of Twisted Sisters Western Wear, is looking forward to opening in Sarina. Contributed

Mr Rebetzke is passionate about providing exceptional customer service and loves helping customers find what they need.

"We've got such a wide variety of products and I love expanding our range to meet the needs of our customers," he said.

"We sell tack sets from America, horse boots, shirts, hats, cow hide bags, overnight bags and so many other things.

"I think our strength is that we sell everything in the one place, so for bull riders we are a one-stop shop.

Having grown up on a farm at Carmila, Ms Quantock said she was thrilled to return home. "I love the peace and quite of the country and I love my horses," she said.

"Andie and I live and breathe country and we take our shop on a trailer to rodeos around the region.

"We love it, it's great to have a job that you are truly passionate about."

After posting the news of the shop opening to Facebook, Mr Rebetzke said the response had been phenomenal.

"We've received a great response from Sarina locals already and everyone seems excited to see what we have on offer," he said.

Twisted Sisters will open on February 2. The store is next to Subway on Broad St, Sarina.