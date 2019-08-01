Durko's dissections: NRL previews for Round 20

It's crunch time for the Cowboys who must win to keep their finals hopes alive.

TIGERS v COWBOYS

Leichhardt Oval, Thursday, 7.50pm

History: Played 36, Tigers 20, Cowboys 16. Last met: Tigers 27-26, round 14, 2019. Ladbrokes odds: Tigers $1.62, Cowboys $2.28

Following seven seasons as finalists the Cowboys will miss the finals for the second successive year if they can't beat the in-form Tigers Thursday night at Leichhardt, where they have won just once. And with skipper Michael Morgan back and a full-strength pack, there will be no excuses. Both sides need to win, but the Tigers - who were very good last weekend - will jump into the eight if they can beat the Cowboys for the fifth time in six meetings. TIP - Tigers

WARRIORS v RAIDERS

Mt Smart Stadium, Friday, 6pm (AEST)

History: Played 40, Raiders 21, Warriors 19. Last met: Warriors 20-16, round 25, 2018. Ladbrokes odds: Warriors $2.36, Raiders $1.57

The one certainty in Auckland on Friday night is the raucous reception the Raiders will receive, through no fault of their own. Carved up last weekend in the penalty count and with a match-winning try controversially disallowed, the Warriors have every reason to feel aggrieved, but that won't concern the professional Raiders who boast the second-best defence in the competition. The Warriors, with a top-eight spot still in their reach, will be buoyed by their 12-from-19 home record against the Raiders. TIP - Raiders

Matt Gillett is in doubt again. AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts.

BRONCOS v STORM

Suncorp Stadium, Friday, 7.55pm

History: Played 46, Storm 32, Broncos 13, drawn 1. Last met: Storm 22-12, round 1, 2019. Ladbrokes odds: Broncos $2.75, Storm $1.44

As desperate as the Broncos are to win this and stay in the top eight, not even the home-ground advantage is in their favour - they have beaten the Storm only three times in 16 clashes at Suncorp Stadium. Ironically however, the last time the Storm lost two in a row was this time last year so they may be vulnerable, although the return of Suliasi Vunivalu brings them in at almost full strength. The suspension of the powerful Tevita Pangai is a huge blow to the Broncos, as is the fact they will again field a second-rate halves pairing. To even keep this close, the Broncos will need to bring their very best. TIP - Storm

SEA EAGLES v KNIGHTS

Lottoland, Saturday, 3pm

History: Played 51, Sea Eagles 32, Knights 19. Last met: Sea Eagles 26-18, round 5, 2019. Ladbrokes odds: Sea Eagles $1.42, Knights $2.90

Not only do the Knights need to arrest a four-game losing streak, they must overcome a Brookvale hoodoo where they have won only three times in 19 visits. Nathan Brown has swung the axe but on paper the new team looks no stronger and the Knights appear headed for their sixth season without playing finals. And, if last weekend's superb win against the Storm in Melbourne is a guide, the Sea Eagles should win in a canter. TIP - Sea Eagles

The Bulldogs continue to have a dig but the Panthers should get the points. Picture: AAP

BULLDOGS v PANTHERS

Bankwest Stadium, Saturday, 5.30m

History: Played 94, Bulldogs 52, Panthers 39, drawn 3. Last met: Panthers 22-14, round 8, 2018. Ladbrokes odds: Bulldogs $2.75, Panthers $1.44

They may be second last on the ladder and 2000-1 to win the premiership, but at least the talent-strapped Bulldogs have a crack. In the past month they have garnered two wins and last weekend held the premiers to a just three tries. Last-start losers Penrith will be smarting from their first defeat in eight outings and could slip out of the top eight if beaten again, so much is at stake. TIP - Panthers

SHARKS v RABBITOHS

PointsBet Stadium, Saturday, 7.35pm

History: Played 87, Sharks 45, Rabbitohs 39, drawn 3. Last met: Rabbitohs, 22-14, round 13, 2018. Ladbrokes odds: Sharks $2.00, Rabbitohs $1.80

Some pundits may have abandoned the Sharks, but not the bookies - despite sitting 10th they are still rated a $26 premiership chance, and sixth favourite. And they have an outstanding 30-12 home record against the third-placed Rabbitohs at Shark Park. Both sides displayed plenty of spirit in come-from-behind wins last weekend and will be primed for this. The return from suspension of Andrew Fifita - and the equally ill-disciplined Sam Burgess - sets the scene for a must-watch clash. TIP - Rabbitohs

The Titans are in for a tough afternoon. Photo: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

ROOSTERS v TITANS

SCG, Sunday, 2pm

History: Played 18, Roosters 10, Gold Coast 8. Last met: Roosters 20-12, round 18, 2018. Ladbrokes odds: Roosters $1.12, Titans $6.00

Notwithstanding they struggled to beat the lowly Bulldogs last weekend and are missing a number of key players - including both co-captains - the Roosters remain premiership hot-shots and this looks a walk in the park. The Titans are in a mess, on and off the field, and even the $6.00 for them to win seems too generous. TIP - Roosters

DRAGONS v EELS

Jubilee Stadium, Sunday, 4.05pm

History: Played 36, Eels 19, Dragons 15, drawn 2. Last met: Eels 32-18, round 8, 2019. Ladbrokes odds: Dragons $1.90, Eels $1.90

Only the Roosters have scored more points than the Eels (23 a game) this season, and the Dragons (24) have the most porous defence in the NRL - and that stat does not bode well for the Big Red V, even at Jubilee where they have a 6-1 record against their opposition. Only a miracle can save the Dragons' season, while the Eels surely won't let slip their chance to play finals football for just the second time in nine seasons. Ben Hunt is due for a blinder for the Saints. TIP - Eels