Durko's dissections: NRL previews for round 3

Tevita Pangai Jnr will be looking for more of the same when he lines up against the Dragons.

Tevita Pangai Jnr will be looking for more of the same when he lines up against the Dragons. DAN PELED

BRONCOS coach Anthony Seibold will be chasing more of the same when Brisbane host St George Illawarra in the first match of round three on Thursday night.

The Broncos dominated the Cowboys last weekend to notch their first win of the season and Seibold will be hoping they can maintain the momentum when they take on a Dragons side still seeking their first win.

Check out all the round three previews.

BRONCOS v DRAGONS

Suncorp Stadium, Thursday, 6.50pm (AEST)

History: Played 39, Broncos 23, Dragons 16. Last met: Dragons 48-18, elimination final, 2018. Ladbrokes odds: Broncos $1.33, Dragons $3.25

Revenge may be sweet for the Broncos players involved in last year's 30-point loss to the Dragons but Anthony Seibold merely wants more of last week's steely effort. In one of their most aggressive performance in an age the young Broncos pack pummelled the Cowboys, with and without the ball. Conversely, the Dragons' six have been hammered two weeks in a row and, still down on troops, appear set for another lesson tonight. Expect Ben Hunt to be terrorised by his good mate Andrew McCullough. TIP - Broncos

The Raiders pushed Storm hard. Image: Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images

RAIDERS v KNIGHTS

GIO Stadium, Friday, 5pm (AEST)

History: Played 49, Raiders 26, Knights 21, drawn 2. Last met: Knights 30-28, round 2, 2018. Ladbrokes odds: Raiders $1.70, Knights $2.14

While the Raiders weren't good enough to calm the Storm at their last start, they certainly had their opportunities and will be better for the experience. But their left edge defence, found wanting when three tries were scored against them in the first half, needs work before they meet the impressive Knights in what could well be a significant early-season clash. The Raiders have a dominant 18-6 home record against the Knights, and that run should continue. TIP - Raiders

The Eels are on the improve. Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images.

EELS v ROOSTERS

ANZ Stadium, Friday, 6.55pm (AEST)

History: Played 131, Roosters 64, Eels 62, drawn 5. Last met: Roosters 44-10, round 25, 2018. Ladbrokes odds: Eels $3.10, Roosters $1.36

If someone suggested at season's start that the round-three encounter between the premiers and the wooden spooners of last season shaped as a blockbuster, their claim would be laughed off. But with two strong wins under their belt the Eels are showing better discipline, tough defence and more composure with the ball than at any time in the past three seasons. The Roosters - with Cooper Cronk and Jake Friend returning - should be too strong but this is a danger game. TIP - Roosters

The Warriors' return to Christchurch could be telling. Picture: Getty Images

SEA EAGLES v WARRIORS

AMI Stadium (Christchurch), Saturday, 2pm (AEST)

History: Played 32, Sea Eagles 23, Warriors 9. Last met: Warriors 34-14, round 14, 2018. Ladbrokes odds: $2.28, Warriors $1.62

Hindsight is a wonderful attribute, and maybe the Sea Eagles prophesied issues with their home ground when they switched this clash to Christchurch. But surely that plays right into the hands of the Warriors, who will not only want to hit back from their dreadful performance last week, but aim to send the Christchurch community a positive message. Emotion is not usually constructive in sport, but this is a rare exception. TIP - Warriors

Jason Taumalolo's absence is a major blow for the Cowboys

COWBOYS v SHARKS

13000Smiles Stadium, Saturday, 4.30pm (AEST)

History: Played 46, Sharks 28, Cowboys 18. Last met: Sharks 28-16, round 23, 2018. Ladbrokes odds: $1.98, Sharks $1.82

No team in 2019 is likely to receive a more savage blow to their premiership hopes than the Cowboys, with the injury to human destroyer Jason Taumalolo. After being battered by the Broncos forwards six nights ago the Cowboys need to recover quickly, and veterans Matt Scott and Gavin Cooper must lead the charge. And while the Cowboys are favoured to win at home despite a raft of changes, the Sharks have a surprising 12-11 edge on them in Townsville. TIP - Cowboys

Cameron Smith and the Storm are off to a hot start. Picture: AAP

PANTHERS v STORM

Carrington Park (Bathurst), Saturday, 6.35pm (AEST)

History: Played 33, Storm 25, Panthers 8. Last met: Panthers 22-16, round 25, 2018. Ladbrokes odds: Panthers $2.40, Storm $1.55

Unless the Panthers stem their mistake rate - just 65 per cent completion rate in two games - they will be swamped by the Storm in Bathurst. And if the Storm are allowed to start as they have done in the opening two rounds, the same result will occur. The Panthers are a long way short of where they want to be and with the Storm finding their mojo from the word go, this has the potential to become ugly. TIP - Storm

Coach Dean Pay and the Bulldogs are doing it tough. Image: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

TIGERS v BULLDOGS

Campbelltown Stadium, Sunday, 3.05pm (AEST)

History: Played 34, Bulldogs 21, Tigers 13. Last met: Bulldogs 16-4, round 20, 2018. Ladbrokes odds: Tigers $1.45, Bulldogs $2.70

Under-siege coach Dean Pay has swung the axe at the Bulldogs but the side doesn't appear any stronger than the one that has conceded 76 points in two rounds. Halves Lachlan Lewis and Kieran Foran showed some spark last week but defensively, the Bulldogs are all over the shop. With Robbie Farah pulling the strings and the Tigers having conceded only two tries, this looks a non-contest all over the park. TIP - Bulldogs

Wayne Bennett's arrival has revitalised the Rabbitohs. Image: Phil Hillyard

RABBITOHS v TITANS

ANZ Stadium, Sunday, 5.10pm (AEST)

History: Played 16, Rabbitohs 10, Titans 6. Last met: Rabbitohs 18-16, round 14, 2018. Ladbrokes odds: Rabbitohs $1.22, Titans $4.20

With just the lone try in two outings, the loss of Ash Taylor has been an emphatic negative to the Titans. Following a much-hyped off-season the Titans have struggled in most areas, but 32 errors tells the real story. And while they need an injection of confidence, that is unlikely to happen against the Rabbitohs juggernaut that has not missed a beat under new coach Wayne Bennett. This will be a third successive week of glory, glory to South Sydney. TIP - Rabbitohs