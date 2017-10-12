Dust off the cobwebs for ghostly gathering

SCARNESS Park will transform into a space for spooky ghouls when the Fraser Coast Artslink hosts its Halloween party for kids on Saturday, October 28.
Dozens of families attended the event last year and organisers are hoping for the same success this year.
The event will be held between 3-8pm and includes a free disco, face painting, free balloon artists, kids' workshops and rides.
People of all ages are invited to dress up in costume and vie for a prizein the costume competition.
A barbecue and market stalls will be operated by Artslink.
Entry is free.
- Visit www.frasercoast artslink.com.au.