Dust flies as Teebar enjoys 'spectacular' turnout for event

FOR Malcolm Beresford, it's not the money nor the animals that keep making the Teebar Rodeo and Campdraft one of the Fraser Coast's best events - it's the people.

The president of the Teebar Show and Sports Association and one of the event's organisers said this year's display was one of the most successful yet, with over 2000 people flocking to the region's rural town for an impressive display of horsemanship.

Over 190 people competed in the rodeo event alone.

Ms Beresford said it was the charm of bush hospitality that kept people coming back over the years.

He said almost $7500 in prize money was distributed between all the winners.

"A lot of people from the inner city have no connection to the bush. To get them out here and show them what it's like is important to their wellbeing,” Mr Beresford said.

"Every year this gets bigger and better.

Mr Beresford said there was a huge increase in the number of junior and novice riders for this year's roster of events.

"We had a very even spread of riders from across the state, and even some from New Zealand,” Mr Beresford said.