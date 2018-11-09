Menu
A ute show will be held as part of the The National Rodeo Association (NRA) National Finals Rodeo (NFR) at the Maryborough Showgrounds on November 10. CONTRIBUTED
Dust to be kicked up at Maryborough rodeo

9th Nov 2018 10:24 AM

THE exciting E Team is set to raise the dust at the National Rodeo Association National Finals Rodeo and Ute Muster at the Maryborough Showgrounds and Equestrian Park on Saturday.

Eleven-year-old Emi Carlson, aboard her 16-year-old palomino pony Emma, are ranked No 1 in the Under 18 junior barrel racing and No 3 in the open ladies barrel racing.

She started competitive riding as an eight-year-old.

Last weekend she netted her 23rd buckle at the National Rodeo Council of Australia Under 18 junior barrel racing champion at Dalby.

She has been the shining light for the family who had to destock the cattle off their horse and cattle property, 65ha outside Childers.

The family, parents Tony and Kerri, spent two months in the United States where Emi and her brother Clayton proudly represented Australia at the world titles in Georgia.

The rodeo, showcases the NRA's best cowboys, cowgirls, juniors and livestock, will turn pink in support of breast cancer awareness.

The top 12 contestants in the Bull Ride, Saddle Ride, bareback ride, steer wrestling, rope and tie, team roping, barrel race, breakaway roping, steer undercoating, U18 junior bull ride, U18 junior barrel race, U18 junior breakaway roping, U15 junior steer ride and U12 poddy ride qualify to compete at the NFR.

Qualification is based on season points from the NRA standings for the year.

Gates open at noon to check out the utes and afternoon entertainment.

The rodeo action kicks off at 5pm. Admission is $20 for adults, $15 for Aged Concession and children (15-17 years), $10 for children (5-14 years) and $50 for family (two adults and four children).

    Local Partners