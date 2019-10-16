Dutton acts after violent Iranian’s history revealed

PETER Dutton will use his ­powers for the first time under the Medevac legislation to keep out a violent Iranian asylum seeker - accused of running a prostitution ring - after doctors ordered three family members be sent to Australia.

In shock revelations, doctors approved an adult Iranian woman on Nauru to be sent to Australia for treatment, and be accompanied by her brother and father, who do not need medical attention.

The move will be highlighted by the Government as interventionist doctors in Australia trying to get asylum seekers into the country by stealth.

It comes as pressure mounts on Jacqui Lambie as to whether she will vote with the Government to repeal the Medevac laws, which were rushed through by Labor and the crossbench last year.

Attorney-General Christian Porter and Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton. Picture: AAP/Mick Tsikas

The woman, 21, is understood to have been assessed by doctors as needing psychological treatment in Australia, but is refusing to come unless her father, 50, can accompany her to Australia.

A treating doctor recommended both the woman's brother and father, who have other family in Australia, come with her to a capital city for treatment.

The Home Affairs Minister approved the woman's brother to accompany her to Australia, but as required under law, he will table in Parliament today why he has used his powers to stop her father from coming into the country.

Mr Dutton will tell Parliament that the man "will expose the Australian community to a serious risk of criminal conduct and should not be transferred to Australia".

Separately, The Courier-Mail can reveal the Government has received intelligence stating the man has a history of violence and has been allegedly involved in drug importation and running a prostitution ring.

Mr Dutton's statement reveals his department had advised the father has "a history of violent and manipulative behaviour, including allegations of physical assault against his children".

He had also been investigated by Nauru police for criminal activity and engaged in military service in Iran.

As of August, the Home Affairs Department revealed it had concerns about six asylum seekers to be sent to Australia under the laws, but because of the limited nature of the security and character grounds allowed under Medevac, Mr Dutton could not stop them coming in.

Of the 132 asylum seekers who have been medevaced to Australia, none are in hospital and all are in community detention.

RAP SHEET

The Iranian asylum seeker has:

■ A history of violent and manipulative behaviour, including assault, threats, damage to property

■ Allegedly been involved in drug ­importation into Nauru and distribution of drugs in his home country

■ Been involved in running a prostitution ring

■ A record of military service in the Middle East

■ Been involved in more than 200 incidents in Nauru

■ Allegedly physically assaulted his own children

■ Been treated for heroin addiction

■ Evaded identification by Australia's security agencies