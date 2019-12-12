Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Dutton slams social media bosses

by Daniel McCulloch
12th Dec 2019 10:10 AM

PETER Dutton has labelled social media bosses "morally bankrupt" for failing to stop online child abuse and exploitation.

Mr Dutton savaged tech titans for pushing back against his repeatedly calls to give police and intelligence agencies greater access to encrypted messages.

"You get CEOs of these companies who are making billions of dollars but they're morally bankrupt," the home affairs minister told Sydney radio 2GB on Thursday.

Facebook has been blamed for nearly two-thirds of the 18.4 million worldwide reports of child sexual abuse material last year.

Mr Dutton has consistently argued children should be afforded the same protections online that they are in the general public.

"At the moment, these companies just aren't living up to what I think is a reasonable community expectation and the police are frustrated," he said.

Australia is working closely with the United States and Britain to clamp down on digital platforms.

"Hopefully they will change their ways," Mr Dutton said.

"If not, we'll have to legislate to deal with them."

More Stories

child abuse child abuse material facebook home affairs minister peter dutton social media

Just In

    Prince dies in sex drug binge

    Prince dies in sex drug binge
    • 12th Dec 2019 10:15 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        M’BORO MAKEOVER: Knock down to build up in CBD plan

        premium_icon M’BORO MAKEOVER: Knock down to build up in CBD plan

        News Tenders for the demolition of the condemned former council administration building will be considered next week in the next phase of the CBD’s revitalisation

        NYE fireworks debate flares up after $10K donation

        premium_icon NYE fireworks debate flares up after $10K donation

        News The debate over New Year’s Eve fireworks has reignited, with one community group...

        FIRST RESIDENTS: Over 50s home for Christmas in new Bay site

        premium_icon FIRST RESIDENTS: Over 50s home for Christmas in new Bay site

        News The first group of residents will spend Christmas in their new homes

        New glamping experience to provide an escape

        premium_icon New glamping experience to provide an escape

        News It is an investment worth close to $1 million