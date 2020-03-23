DV predicted to increase due to self isolation

AS MORE people are encouraged to stay indoors, services that help victims of domestic violence are worried it could lead to more people falling victim to violence.

QLD Domestic Violence Service Network and the Women's Health Service Alliance warned women and children who have experienced domestic and family violence and are in quarantine would be the most affected.

DVConnect's Beck O'Connor said they were concerned about how closures and isolation could affect DV victims and perpetrators.

"We have serious concerns about women's limited ability to make contact with services face to face or thinking they cannot escape from life threatening danger while under imposed home isolation or quarantine," she said.

"We also have significant concern that men may not actively be seeking or attending change behaviour programs over the coming months.

"We need to rapidly implement or ramp up alternative ways of keeping men ... discussing strategies for managing their behaviour while in isolation and accountability for their choice to use violence."

EDON place will offer all DV services but will change the way it communicates - with some services by phone.

EDON place would monitor the situation and adjust to ensure all clients requiring assistance and support had their needs met.

Statewide services such as DVConnect will continue to support people 24/7.

EDON Place - 4153 6820

DV Connect women's line - 1800 811 811

DV Connect mens line - 1800 600 636

1800 RESPECT 1800 737 732