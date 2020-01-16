Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dwayne Johnson’s dad Rocky Johnson has died.
Dwayne Johnson’s dad Rocky Johnson has died.
Celebrity

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s dad dies

16th Jan 2020 9:39 AM

TRIBUTES have flooded in for wrestling legend Rocky Johnson, the father of WWE icon Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, after he died aged 75.

Wrestling reporter Dave Meltzer tweeted the sad news on Thursday morning.

Rocky started his professional career with the National Wrestling Alliance in 1964 and became a household name when he starred in the WWE in the 1980s.

He retired in 1991 but made a cameo to help his son Dwayne overcome The Sultan and The Iron Sheik at WrestleMania 13 in 1997.

Rocky was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008 and the wrestling promotion said in a statement he will "will be forever enshrined as one of sports-entertainment's most influential performers".

Plenty of fans and admirers took the social media to pay tribute to Rocky.

Rocky Johnson was a wrestling legend.
Rocky Johnson was a wrestling legend.

 

 

 

 

 

More to come …

More Stories

Show More
celebrity dwayne johnson the rock wrestling wwe

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'No evidence': Final twist in Chris Loft court saga

        premium_icon 'No evidence': Final twist in Chris Loft court saga

        News Sacked ex-mayor appears in court from prison to face remaining charges

        Hunt for Tinana stabbing suspect continues

        premium_icon Hunt for Tinana stabbing suspect continues

        News It’s been a week since Matthew Harvey was stabbed and robbed at Schultz Park

        Record number of students receive uni offer

        premium_icon Record number of students receive uni offer

        News A record number of students have received a university offer at USC’s Fraser Coast...

        Missing father and son found safe and well

        Missing father and son found safe and well

        News Father and son reported missing found safe and well