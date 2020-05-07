Dying art form lives on through Coast family

SEEING the sun illuminate the colours of a completed stained-glass window is what drives a Coast father and son duo to continue their work in preserving history.

Bello Vetro owners Craig and Dale Lovelock have dedicated their life to designing and restoring stained-glass windows across the east coast of Australia.

Craig, who works out of a Kawana-based studio, fell in love with stained-glass architectural art in 1980.

"My main passion comes from the satisfaction of designing and creating something for a client that they will love," he said.

"Every job gives me the same feeling, whether it is a large church or a small panel at the back of a client's home, it is so rewarding to see the end result and how it makes the client feel."

He said he saw his job as an important role in maintaining history.

"It is lovely to keep the character of the older buildings," he said.

"A lot of the glasses you can't match today because it is not available, so restoring is important to hold them together for the next 50 to 100 years."

The 60-year-old said sharing his passion with his son Dale was "incredibly special" and reassured him that the artistry would continue.

"I absolutely cherish every day I get to spend working with my son," he said.

"He has always had, within reasons of safety, something to do with what I do, and he has grown into making decisions past mine and I respect them.

"He is able to take over and keep on going with it, so there will be someone that keeps doing the art."

Learning the techniques from his father allowed Dale to progress from making slumped and fused glass bowls and plates as a child, to designing and creating intricate panels.

"I have always had a love for art so I guess a lot of my passion comes from there. Also just that I have always spent a lot of time in the studio with dad ever since I was young, so I have always had a love for stained-glass windows," Dale said.

"I have always known that I would follow in this line of work. From since I can remember I wanted to become a stained-glass artist and work alongside dad to keep the family tradition going."

Bell Verto's creations have been installed in several churches and old buildings across major cities as well as Buderim's Church of England and the Woombye Hotel.

Seeing their completed creations makes the hard work worthwhile for the pair.

"A simple design for a square foot of just basic LED light work wouldn't be under a day's labour," Craig said.

"But we are both very similar in that we love the design process and the installation of a finished job brings a great sense of satisfaction when the client gets to see what we have created for them."