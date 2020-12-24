‘Dying trade’: Country bakery closes after desperate search

Howard Hot Bread Bakery's previous owner Paul Moller says the struggle to find available and willing staff isn't something new for the quaint bakery. Picture: Corelogic/Supplied

Howard Hot Bread Bakery's previous owner Paul Moller says the struggle to find available and willing staff isn't something new for the quaint bakery. Picture: Corelogic/Supplied

UPDATE:

The Chronicle understands the bakery could reopen on January 11, but is still need of a baker. The owners have been contacted for confirmation.

EARLIER:

Long-time baker and former Howard Hot Bread Bakery owner of nearly 30 years, Paul Moller, says his is a dying trade.

Known for having arguably some of the best pies on the Fraser Coast, the Howard bakery closed its doors on December 19 after months struggling to find a baker willing to work.

But the struggle isn't something new for the quaint community bakery.

A former resident of Howard, Mr Moller owned the bakery for some 27 years.

He also grappled with the lack of available or willing staff on and off in that time.

"Finding a baker was always hard," Mr Moller said.

"It's a dying trade especially the all-rounders; bakers/pastrycooks.

"There's no money in it and you work really poor hours."

Owners Ricky and Anna Poole announced the closure on their Facebook page last week.

"With much consideration, due to unsuccessfully trying to find bakers, we will be closing … until further notice," they wrote.

The Howard Hot Bread Bakery closed its doors until further notice on December 19. Picture: Supplied

The owners advertised on social media and job sites such as Seek for a qualified baker or second- or third-year apprentice.

The Chronicle tried to contact them, but they did not respond.

While their closure might not be for good, Mr Moller said it was a loss to the community as Howard Bakery was practically an icon in the small town.

The bakery opened about 43 years ago.

Mr and Mrs Poole purchased it in 2016.

A commercial real estate advertisement reveals they listed it for sale in July 2020 for $429,000.

A search for bakers on Seek revealed more than 100 jobs available across Queensland.

It comes after Enzo's On The Beach owner Enzo Andreuzzi and Aquavue Cafe manager Lauren Burch also admitted to struggling to find available staff.

Both attributed the lack of workers to the COVID crisis and government support payments which incentivise people to stay at home.

The Howard Hot Bread Bakery made the list of best pies in the Fraser Coast in a Chronicle poll in 2018.