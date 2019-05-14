Dylan Walker triple-0 call released: ‘he’s scaring me’

IN A terrified triple-zero phone call made by the fiance of Dylan Walker, Alexandra Ivkovic told police the NRL star "pulled my hair and I fell down as I was holding my baby".

The chilling audio, video footage from body-worn police cameras and photos of Ms Ivkovic's alleged injuries have been released after the Sea Eagles centre was found not guilty of domestic violence charges last week.

The former Miss Universe Australia finalist told an emergency operator that Mr Walker had yanked her ponytail in their driveway as she ran out of their northern beaches home last December following a fight over a video game, but later retracted her statement, saying she'd overreacted.

In the disturbing call the crying young mother can be heard saying: "I don't want to be alone with him … he's scaring me when he's like this."

Mr Walker missed the first nine games of the season under the NRL's no-fault stand-down policy but the code has now cleared him to return to the field.

Video footage from body-worn police cameras shows Ms Ivkovic’s alleged injuries. Picture: Ten News

The 24-year-old Dee Why man will be named for Manly's clash against the Cronulla Sharks this Sunday and says he can't wait to kick-start his suspended career alongside the teammates who staunchly supported him throughout the ugly court case.

"I am just so pleased it's over for my family and I can now get back to playing football," Mr Walker said through a club statement.

Walker's fiance had later withdrawn her complaints. Picture: Ten News

Mr Walker told Manly Local Court on Friday he'd gotten into a heated argument with his partner when she told him their then four month-old baby "was not your son".

The former NSW and Australian player was arrested at their Dee Why apartment on Prescott Ave about 5pm on December 6 and in a triple-zero call made shortly beforehand his model girlfriend can be heard begging for police to come to her aid.

"Can I please have someone here? … he's trying to make me get off the street," the tearful Ms Ivkovic said.

The police tape shows Dylan’s partner speak with police. Picture: Ten News

Yelling is heard in the background and the operator asks: "Hello are you there? Are there any weapons?"

A man can be then heard saying "no there's no weapons, oh my god."

The operator sent an ambulance "just to make sure that your baby is okay", and paramedics treated the 24-year-old mum for cuts to her shoulder, leg and feet.

Walker's fiance’s injuries after the incident. Picture: Ten News

Footage from a body-worn police camera recorded from a neighbour's house where Ms Ivkovic had taken refuge shows the barefoot woman cradling her son Leo as she recounts the incident.

"He was trying to take him (Leo) out of my arms, and I was like "get out of my face", and as I turned around he just pulled my hair and I just fell right back on to the concrete," she said in a police video interview.

"We didn't know if he hit his head on the ground or not because he was just screaming."

While bouncing the baby on her lap, Ms Ivkovic said Mr Walker got angry and called her a "f---wit" when she asked whether he wanted a fork or a spoon with his dinner.

Ms Ivkovic said Mr Walker got angry and called her a “f**kwit” when she asked whether he wanted a fork or a spoon with his dinner. Picture: Ten News

"He was playing PlayStation, he got pissed off that I interrupted the game," she said.

But Ms Ivkovic later told her partner's hearing she'd been in shock and didn't have a firm grip on her emotions.

After calming down she began "recalling things differently" and "realised he didn't grab my hair".

Ms Ivkovic told officers: “I just don’t want it to get out … he plays footy.”. Picture: Ten News

In police footage, Ms Ivkovic told officers: "I just don't want it to get out … he plays footy."

While giving evidence the stay-at-home mum denied suggestions she was now lying or that she knew such a scandal would place Mr Mr Walker's sporting career in jeopardy.

"I wouldn't remain in a relationship where I thought I was being abused, nor would I want to raise my son in that," Ms Ivkovic previously told the court.

"We're moving forward as a couple."

When police searched Mr Walker in their family home on December 6, he said he'd walked over the road to ask Ms Ivkovic to come back inside and grabbed her shoulder.

"Which shoulder did you grab?" an officer asked.

Manly Sea Eagles NRL player Dylan Walker and partner Alexandra Ivkovic leave Manly Court. Picture: AAP

"The left side," Mr Walker replies in police body worn camera footage.

"And what you pulled her back?" the officer asked.

"I just said 'can you talk to me?' (motions grabbing something) and she fell over," Mr Walker said.

At his hearing last Friday, the 2014 Kangaroos player again denied pulling his fiance's hair, insisting he was not angered by Ms Ivkovic's claim he was not their son's father "because he looks very similar to me".

Manly player Dylan Walker trains with teammates at Narrabeen. Picture: John Grainger

"I just thought that was a hot-headed comment from her. I was not upset, just surprised," Mr Walker said.

Neighbour Lauren O'Sullivan, who went to Ms Ivkovic's aid, previously told the court she had seen Mr Walker yank her by the hair "very hard".

But Magistrate Michelle Goodwin said she could not be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt Mr Walker committed common assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Police have indicated they won't appeal.