‘Dynamite’ documents prove principal a ‘bully’, trial told

DOCUMENTS relating to a Gold Coast high school principal are 'dynamite' and proved she was a 'vindictive bully', a defamation trial has heard.

The claims were made in Southport District Court today by Donna Baluskas, one of a number of parents being sued for more than $1 million in landmark legal action by Tamborine Mountain State High principal Tracey Brose.

A judge yesterday ordered Mrs Brose to hand over three documents relating to her suspension to Mrs Baluskas and her husband Miguel who is also being sued.

Tamborine Mountain State High Principal Tracey Brose leaves Southport Court after the first day of her defamation case. Picture: Adam Head

They are among eight parents who allegedly defamed Mrs Brose in social media posts after she was mysteriously suspended in February 2016.

The reasons for her suspension have never been made public, the court has heard. Mrs Baluskas today asked for the case to be adjourned so she could amend her case to include a defence of justification.

"The documents are dynamite," she told the court.

"These documents prove that the plaintiff (Mrs Brose) is a bully, that she's vindictive and that she misappropriated money."

Mrs Baluskas, who with her husband is self-represented, told the court she was seeking legal advice.

The case has been briefly adjourned so a lawyer can appear by phone on her behalf.