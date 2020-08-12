Menu
E-Sports: The team competing in Brisbane. Photo: Contributed
News

E-Sports levelling the playing field for kids with different skills

Stuart Fast
12th Aug 2020 6:45 PM
FOUR Maryborough State High School students had the chance to represent their school at the Ekka in the world of video game E-Sports.

Students Joshua Reid, Jack Peitz, Chloe Howard and Ella Naumann took part in the Ekka's City vs. Country Challenge, featuring the game Farming Simulator League.

"It may seem like a hit or miss game but it was a very tough, co-ordination demanding game," Mr Reid said.

"You had to have constant information to and from your team," he said.

While the school was knocked out in the first round, Mr Reid said E-Sports was a great opportunity for high school students.

He said the E-Sports team at the school started in November 2019 and was a way for students with physical limitations to be able to compete in school activities.

The competition required the same teamwork, co-ordination, practice and camaraderie as physical sports.

He was proud to represent his school in such competitions.

Deputy Principal Damien Blyth accompanied the students to Brisbane and said watching the students work together and communicate while playing, completely changed his opinion on E-Sports which he now believed was just like a physical sport.

"I can see it growing in the future," Mr Blyth said.

 

E-Sports: Maryborough State High School Esport Team, (L) Joshua Reid, Jack Peitz, Chloe Howard and Ella Naumann. Photo: Contributed
