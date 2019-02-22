Eagles set to soar in Bombers big clash

The Waves Hana Sherlock takes the ball in one hand and speeds down the ground last week.

AUSSIE RULES: "Most of our girls are expecting to win this week".

The Waves women's AFL Wide Bay side is confident the dominance of the Hervey Bay Bombers could come to an end tomorrow.

The side is taking on the Bombers in Hervey Bay in a top-of-the-table clash and a repeat of last year's grand final.

No side has beaten the Bombers since the competition started last year with The Waves the only team in the competition to kick a goal against them so far.

The Bombers have not conceded a point so far this season.

But The Waves expect to change that and provide the side with its biggest test so far in the competition.

"I'm pretty confident we have a solid team," he said.

"Great centres, strong forwards and good backs.

"We're playing really well as a team and looking to bring it to the game." But the side will have to win without some of their better players with two confirmed to be out for tomorrow.

Not that it worries the team.

"The girls are pretty pumped, we're taking down our best team we can," Wyatt said.

"We've got new recruits that really strengthen our team.

"For us it's a bit of a gauge where they are at and how the game plan for us stacks up against them."

Wyatt said the focus was on getting enough possession to pose a threat in the forward line.

"We've got a strong forward line," he said.

"If we can get the ball out of the centre and try to create opportunities, that's our key."

The Waves currently have the best attack in the competition, which will battle against the best defence. The occasion isn't lost on Bombers coach Shaun King.

"We are not sure how The Waves are going to play, we will just play our game and if we need to will adjust at quarter time," he said.

"We plan to work hard on the ball, run in numbers and tackle hard."

King said the side was ready to take on their biggest challenge of the year.

"We are really excited about the match and the girls are looking forward to it.

"It should be a great game.

"We are nearly at full strength with several players coming back into the side."

The sides play at 5pm at NE McLean Oval with Maryborough to take on Bay Power in the other Fraser Coast clash at Port City Park at 4pm.

The Brothers Bulldogs, in the last match for the round, will be looking for their first win over the season when they take on Gympie at Ray Warren Oval at 5pm.