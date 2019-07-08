Menu
Mclaren Hope nd Josh Adcock compete for the ball. Cody Fox
Soccer

Eagles soar over Warriors in re-scheduled WBPL match

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
8th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
FOOTBALL: If you thought there was no football action to be had on the Fraser Coast this weekend you would have been mistaken.

Re-scheduled Wide Bay Premier League and division two matches were played in Hervey Bay between the United Warriors and United Park Eagles.

The original games were set down for Saturday, March 30 before Hervey Bay was hit with a torrential downpour.

It was not a great evening for the home sides, with United Park Eagles winning in both games.

In the division two match United Park Eagles won in a tight tussle 4-3.

The Wide Bay Premier League match was a one-sided affair with the Eagles winning 7-0.

United Warriors are yet to win a match this season but continue to develop each week as a team.

There is no rest for the United Warriors club as they spent yesterday at the club preparing their fields for the upcoming junior State Cup touch carnival.

The touch event runs over 24 fields including the fields used by the United Warriors and KSS Jets.

United Warriors registrar Karen Hill understands the positive economic impact the carnival has for the club and wider community.

"It is a great week of sport in Hervey Bay and it is great to see sports working together,” she said.

Wide Bay Premier League returns on Saturday July 20 with matches scheduled in Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

Hervey Bay will host matches on either side of Tavistock St with high flying KSS Jets to do battle with United Park Eagles at the Hervey Bay Sport Complex at 6pm.

United Warriors will play the Sunbury Blues at 8pm creating an opportunity for football fans to watch both matches. Granville will host Across the Waves in Maryborough at 6pm.

