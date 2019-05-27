Menu
Crime

Girl, 6, shot as brother played with gun

27th May 2019 7:05 PM
A SIX-YEAR-OLD girl is in hospital in a stable condition after she was allegedly shot by her nine-year-old brother when the gun he was playing with discharged.

Detectives from the Cairns Child Protection Investigation Unit have today charged a 47-year-old Earlville man with one count each of grievous bodily harm, fail to keep weapon unloaded, fail to keep weapon secure, contravene a licence condition, unlawful possession of a category R weapon and possession of a telescopic baton.

An example of a Glock pistol.

 

Police allege the man was cleaning a Glock pistol at his home about 6pm on Friday and that he became distracted and left the loaded weapon unattended in a bedroom.

It is alleged the boy was playing with the weapon when it discharged, shooting the girl.

The girl was taken to Cairns Hospital for treatment for a non-life-threatening injury.

The man is scheduled to appear in Cairns Magistrates Court on June 13.

Detective Acting Inspector Kev Goan highlighted the importance of proper safety and security when dealing with weapons.

"This is a timely reminder to all those who possess firearms must take all reasonable precautions to ensure the firearm is safely stored and that it doesn't come into the possession of a person who is not authorised to possess a firearm", Detective Acting Inspector Goan said.

