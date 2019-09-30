Early birds get the bookworm treasures

BOOK yourself to rise with the sun as the early bird grabs the best books from Maryborough Quota's biggest annual fundraiser.

Quota members with volunteer groups have been busy all week setting up thousands of titles which will be on sale at the Bookfest from 7am today.

"Grab your running shoes and your shopping bags and trolleys and head to the Maryborough Showgrounds today for our 16th annual Quota Bookfest," Lyn Nielsen said.

"Make sure you are early as that special book that you are searching for may be snapped up."

Thousands of pre-loved books, fiction, non-fiction, military, hobbies, Australiana plus jigsaw puzzles and DVD'S will be for sale at ridiculously low prices.

"All of these items have been kindly donated from the residents of the Fraser Coast, many from deceased estates, so one can only imagine that there could possibly be some rare buried treasure amongst them."

Doors open Thursday, at .

Bookfest will be open from 7.30am-5pm today, October 3; 8.30pm-5pm on Friday, October 4, and 8.30am-3pm Saturday, October 5. in the main pavilion at the Showgrounds, Bruce Hwy and there will be plenty of parking.

Proceeds from the Bookfest will be donated to Ovarian Cancer research, disadvantaged children, as well as local charities and community projects.

There will be raffle tickets for sale, the prize being a large basket of goodies, plus numerous gift vouchers donated by local businesses. The proceeds will be donated to Life Flight.