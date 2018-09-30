Menu
Bookfest - President of QUOTA Robyn Kemp showing off the array of books on offer. Cody Fox
News

Early bookworm gets the best read at sale

Annie Perets
by
30th Sep 2018 6:17 PM
Subscriber only

IT'S like Boxing Day sales ... but for books.

That's how one of the organisers behind the Quota Bookfest summarises the much-loved event, which has turned the last page for another year.

Eager bookworms lined Maryborough Town Hall waiting for the official opening of the 15th annual Bookfest last Thursday.

Bookfest - Wendy Twist. Cody Fox

Once given the green light, they rushed inside looking for titles to take home to enjoy.

With prices as low as 50 cents a book, it's not long before individuals fill bags, boxes and trailers with them.

Bookfest - Maryborough Town Hall filled with tables of books. Cody Fox

Bookfest publicity officer Lyn Nielsen estimates about 20,000 books were sold during the three-day sale that ended on Saturday.

"As soon as we opened the doors, people charged in and raced through the tables,” Mrs Nielsen recalls.

"Particularly popular were fiction titles, war books and books about Australian history.”

Bookfest - Frances Rice-Jordan from Brisbane Cody Fox

The money raised from Bookfest will be donated towards ovarian cancer research.

