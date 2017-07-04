Early childhood educator publishes Betsy Explores Australia

WHEN Diane Pettersson wrote her first children's book five years ago she never thought it would actually be published.

Following her retirement, Ms Pettersson has the time to explore her creative side and in November last year she decided to publish the book based on the adventures of her beloved dog Betsy.

"I started doing creative activities like mosaics and beading and this is when I remembered the book I wrote,” Ms Pettersson said.

The former early childhood educator told her husband, who happens to be an artist, if he was to illustrate her story she would get it published.

"His beautiful artwork brought the cute story to life,” Ms Pettersson said.

The story, Betsy Explores Australia, is about the adventures of her silky terrier.

"He buys himself an electric van, loads it up and heads off from the Esplanade in Hervey Bay for his adventure across Australia where he comes across dinosaurs, museums, rainbows and he even learns about dream-time stories from the aboriginal elders,” Ms Pettersson said.

The storybook, which is the first a series of four books, is available at Mary Ryans Bookstore on the Esplanade following a launch on Saturday.

Ms Pettersson also launched the book at the library and Hervey Bay Explorers where she took her dog puppet and read the story to children.

To get in touch with Ms Pettersson visit dianepettersson@bestyexplores.com or follow Betsy Explores Facebook page.