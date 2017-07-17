Early diabetes diagnosis can prevent complications

IN ALMOST 60% of cases, being informed about your risk of type 2 diabetes lets you slow its advance.



Early diagnosis can prevent the onset of serious diabetes-related complications that might otherwise lead to a heart attack, stroke, blindness, kidney disease or limb amputations.



While you're doing your best to ignore symptoms and maybe thinking you'll deal with it when you have to, the imbalance of glucose in your bloodstream is affecting your arteries, heart, kidneys and most other organs in your body.



You can check your risk of type 2 diabetes by visiting www.diabetesqld.org.au or ask your doctor to check at your next visit.



Diabetes Queensland also used National Diabetes Week to raise awareness about the sudden onset of type 1 diabetes and the danger that may result if diagnosis is delayed.

