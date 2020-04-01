Menu
EARLY BOARDING: Wide Bay Transit bus driver Dave Brannelly will help with early morning pick ups for senior citizens.
Early express bus for Coast’s elderly, infirmed shoppers

Blake Antrobus
1st Apr 2020 12:00 AM
AN EARLY morning express service will help elderly and infirm Fraser Coast residents get their groceries ahead of the crowds.

From today, Wide Bay Transit will offer a special dial-a-bus service for seniors and people with disabilities who can't make a trip into town.

The bus service will pick up residents from their homes and drive them to supermarkets or shopping centres during the dedicated 'community shopping hour' in the morning.

Wide Bay Transit's managing director Murray Priebbenow said the route was an extension of a current service in Hervey Bay that would now cover Maryborough.

"This is a service that we've put out to try and support the needs of people in our community," Mr Priebbenow said.

"It's hard for the elderly to get to the shops early, they're struggling to get in and get their essential needs.

"We went to Queensland Transport with a proposal of a service where people could ring up and we'd pick them up from their homes."

Mr Priebbenow said the service would operate on standard pension fares both ways.

In the wake of the coronavirus, Wide Bay Transit has doubled down on its hygiene practices, including frequent cleaning of buses and putting social distancing practices in place.

To book the new service, phone 4128 6411 (Hervey Bay) or 4121 3719 (Maryborough) by 5pm the day before.

