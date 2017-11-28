Early learning centre open to families on weekend

OPEN HOUSE: The community is invited to learn more about Miguel Maestre's healthy and delicious early learning menu at Paisley Park centres on December 2.

PAISLEY PARK will open its doors this Saturday so families can experience what the early learning centres have to offer.

Co-founder Kat Wieczorek-Ghisso said Paisley Park had taken ownership of four centres in early 2017.

TV personality Miguel Maestre has taken a food advisory role to create seasonal menus across the organisation's centres nationally.

Maestre said working with Paisley Park was one of the most rewarding jobs.

"The toughest critics in the world are children, they're high maintenance and honest," he said.

"So they're going to tell you if they don't like something.

"I love cooking, and I love challenges.

"I've worked in the best restaurant in the world and my own businesses, but when a parent thanked me at a Melbourne open house for getting their child to eat broccoli, that was one of the highlights of my career," he said.

Ms Wieczorek-Ghisso invited the community to experience the new changes at the centres.

"Meet centre directors and their teams who will be on hand to conduct tours of the centre," she said.

"Children can enjoy free activities including jumping castles, balloon artists, face painting and other fun activities.

"Families will also be able to sample the new summer menu, developed by international chef Maestre."

Centres at 61 Miller St, Urangan; 16 Magnolia St, Kawungan; 228 Elena St, Maryborough and 18 Woongool Rd, Tinana will be open on Saturday, December 2, from 10am to 2pm.