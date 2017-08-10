Man slams Falcon into power pole; books court date

A 19-YEAR-old man will face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court next month after he was involved in an early morning crash.

It will be alleged the man dangerously drove a Ford Falcon in Hervey Bay in the early hours of Wednesday, August 9.

The man lost control of the car, which slammed into a power pole on Charlton Esplanade, Point Vernon.

Emergency services were first contacted about 1.40am.

Ergon Energy worked for several hours to replace the destroyed power pole, while Hervey Bay firefighters also attended the scene.

The man, who was uninjured, was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance, drink driving, and failing to comply with duties of drivers involved in a crash.

Police are awaiting the results of a blood test to determine the man's blood alcohol concentration.

He will face court on September 7.