Early morning Monday fog, what's ahead for Fraser Coast

Residents wake up to a layer of fog across the region

WE'VE had another foggy start to the day on the Fraser Coast with a mostly sunny day to follow.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a top of 24 for Hervey Bay and 25 degrees in Maryborough.

Fog is on the radar in Maryborough on Tuesday and the Bay could receive showers.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Michelle Berry said the fog was caused by a "really moist" air mass coming through and cloud clearance.

Another possible shower is forecast across the region on Wednesday with sunny conditions expected on Thursday and into Friday.

The weekend is looking like it's going to be cloudy at this stage.

