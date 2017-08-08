24°
Local schools can benefit from families' grocery shop

Kerrie Alexander
| 8th Aug 2017 3:00 PM
EARN AND LEARN: Assistant director Tina Boardman and director Naomi Kidd look forward to families submitting their Woolworths Earn and Learn stickers again this year. Four-year-old Tallyn Kingdom shows the buckets and spades the centre was rewarded with last year. Photo: Alistair Brightman.
EARN AND LEARN: Assistant director Tina Boardman and director Naomi Kidd look forward to families submitting their Woolworths Earn and Learn stickers again this year. Four-year-old Tallyn Kingdom shows the buckets and spades the centre was rewarded with last year. Photo: Alistair Brightman.

WHEN initiatives like the Woolworths Earn and Learn programs are launched, the call goes out to family members and friends of Fraser Coast students to hang on to every sticker they receive with their weekly shop.

You see, the more completed sticker sheets local schools submit, the more points they will have to redeem equipment they need most like sporting, mathematics, arts, science and technology equipment.

Last year, Centacare Star of the Sea Catholic Child Care Centre submitted 101 sheets and in return received a number of toys, like buckets and spades.

Tina Boardman, assistant director of the not-for-profit centre, said the Earn and Learn initiative was a great way to acquire a variety of extra educational resources.

"It is a fantastic community event that has benefited many, including the children here at Star of the Sea Catholic Child Care Centre," Mrs Boardman said.

"We are looking forward to taking part in the program again this year and, if anyone who shops at Woolworths doesn't have any children to give their stickers too, we would love to receive them and add them to our collection.

"Every sticker counts."

To support the program, Hervey Bay residents can earn a sticker for every $10 spent online or at the Urangan, Pialba or Eli Waters Woolworths.

The stickers can then be put onto a downloadable sticker sheet or placed in the collection box at school or the Woolworths store.

The Earn and Learn program co-ordinator at the school can then redeem points.

Schools in the Hervey Bay area that register for Earn and Learn can also be nominated for the Woolworths Inspiring Schools Awards.

Nominators simply describe what's inspiring about their school for the chance to win 1000 additional Earn and Learn stickers.

The school will also receive $10,000 towards creating an inspiring learning space for the students and $2000 worth of Woolworths groceries for the school.

 

GET INVOLVED

  • To register for the program or nominate a school for the Inspiring Schools Awards, visit www.woolworths.com.au /earnandlearn.
  • Centacare Star of the Sea Catholic Child Care Centre, managed by Centacare Child Care Services, is located at 64 Washington Dr, Wondunna.

Topics:  earn and learn rewards fccommunity hervey bay what's on woolworths

