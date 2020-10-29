Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Forensics at work at an East Lismore home, where a woman was found deceased.
Forensics at work at an East Lismore home, where a woman was found deceased.
Crime

East Lismore murder case: Fresh charges against woman

Liana Boss
29th Oct 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 2:33 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FRESH charges have been laid against the person accused of murdering a Goonellabah woman.

Natalie May Lewis, 32, had already been refused bail on charges of murder and improperly interfering with a corpse.

Emergency services were called to a Rosedale Square, East Lismore unit on August 22 after the discovery of a 60-year-old woman's body.

Fresh charges of destroying or damaging property, intimidating police in the execution of their duty and assaulting police were brought before Lismore Local Court for the first time when the case was mentioned on Wednesday.

Ms Lewis sought to be excused from appearing before the court by video link.

Police prosecutor Brett Gradisnik said the brief of evidence was still being prepared and asked the matter to be adjourned for eight weeks.

Mr Gradisnik said the fresh charges "are said to arise, or have arisen, when there were attempts to comply with a forensic procedure order".

Ms Lewis has entered no pleas at this stage.

The matter was adjourned to December 16 and Ms Lewis is expected to appear by video link on that date.

court crime murder natalie may lewis violence
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QLD election: Where to vote this Saturday

        QLD election: Where to vote this Saturday

        Politics After weeks of campaigning, it’s time for Queenslanders to hit the polls and decide who will lead the sunshine state. Find our list of where to vote.

        • 29th Oct 2020 3:28 PM
        BREAKING: Car crashes into house at Hervey Bay

        Premium Content BREAKING: Car crashes into house at Hervey Bay

        Breaking Paramedics are at the scene

        • 29th Oct 2020 2:00 PM
        Catch up on People's Forum, local election news

        Premium Content Catch up on People's Forum, local election news

        News How to watch People’s Forum, see local stories

        EDITORIAL: Time for toxic campaign tit for tat to stop

        Premium Content EDITORIAL: Time for toxic campaign tit for tat to stop

        Opinion That under-resourced police are being called in is shameful.