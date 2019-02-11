Eastender earns crack at Ramsden
Tasmanian stayer Eastender is likely to be given a shot at the $400,000 Andrew Ramsden Stakes at Flemington in May after his stunning victory in Sunday's Hobart Cup.
Ridden superbly by Craig Newitt, Eastender cut the corner after racing in last place to snatch the lead and held off the Patrick Payne-trained Lamborghini and another local, Appmat, in the Group 3 feature over 2400m.
Raced by Star Thoroughbred's Denise Martin, Eastender is trained by Barry Campbell.
The upgraded Ramsden Stakes now carries ballot-free entry to the Melbourne Cup after the race conditions were changed.
The race has been shortened from 3200m to 2800m and restricted to three, four and five-year-olds.
Eastender, who has won his past three starts, is five.
Golden Authority, trained at Stawell by Dane Smith, won yesterday's 2000m Colac Gold Cup after a masterly ride from Fred Kersley.
Originally owned by Gerry Ryan and trained by Matt Cumani, Golden Authority ($9.50) downed Fontein Lad ($9) and Zebrinz ($3.60).