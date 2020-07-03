Easter editorial 2021: Faith, freedom, face masks, floods

In a year of extremes, Easter is no exception.

In a year of extremes, Easter is no exception.

Welcome to Easter weekend 2021 where the region's on flood watch and a trip to church or the shops requires the wearing of masks.

While things are certainly a little strange this year, most have hopefully by now had enough time with loved ones and their fill of comfort chocolate to be reminded things could be much worse.

No-one is fond of face mask wearing but we are lucky to have gone this long without these restrictions in place.

Even if you are incensed by the rules in areas like ours, sensible folks will never take out their frustrations on local business owners who are simply following the rules necessary to keep their doors open.

Objections are to be voiced with those making the call in Brisbane (and the local MPs representing us there), not the young waitress welcoming you at the cafe or the barman pouring your cocktail.

This doesn't make you a "sheep". It makes you a decent person.

In a year of extremes, this Easter weekend is no exception and as a result, it's been a big few days in the newsroom.

Along with flood warnings which can be found here including where to stock up on sandbags, the fatal wounding of a local man is also making headlines.

Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.

More details and a plea from police for information about a car scene at the address is here.

Police have also made another arrest as part of ongoing investigations into an alleged drug trafficking ring operating between Hervey Bay and Logan. Story here.

First steps are also being taken in the construction of a crucial connection road. Watch the flyover below.

It's also worth considering that a time when many feel freedoms are being slowly eroded, we still live in a country where people are free to worship as they please, albeit with masks on, and where Easter services can still be covered in the news (catch up on the coverage here).

So whether this Easter weekend is about faith, family, time out or all of the above in your home, the Chronicle team wishes you a safe and happy Easter break.