Easter fishing competition has $14,500 prize up for grabs

TOP PRIZE: Burrum Heads Fishing Club president Brad Dyson thanks Paul Smith from Bay City Marine for their terrific support of the 2019 Easter Fishing Classic. The Hervey Bay business has donated a $14,500 boating package as the major prize of this year's comp.

TOP PRIZE: Burrum Heads Fishing Club president Brad Dyson thanks Paul Smith from Bay City Marine for their terrific support of the 2019 Easter Fishing Classic. The Hervey Bay business has donated a $14,500 boating package as the major prize of this year's comp. contributed

WHILE the Burrum Heads Easter Fishing Club has always been popular on its own merit - this year's event will be a game changer, says Brad Dyson.

The president of the Burrum Heads Amateur Fishing Club said the dynamic of the entire three-day event will change, with some heavy weight sponsors coming on board this year.

Starting with Bay City Marine who have donated the major prize of a boating package valued at over $14,500, which includes a Quintrex boat, trailer and Mercury motor.

Big name fishing brands Frogley's Offshore and Mad Keen clothing are backing the event, and long-time sponsors Bob and Narelle Wicks from Bob's Tyres are once again offering their highly sought after Fraser Island Iceboxes as raffle prizes.

"It's huge. We have a brand new sponsor for the super draw and we've had Frogley's Offshore come on board as well, and they have put in with a significant donation of really good fishing gear.

"We have partnered up with Mad Keen clothing and for the first time we have a dedicated fishing shirt.

"It's been a real win-win across the board for the club to partner up with Mad Keen, and they have put a heap of stuff on the table to give away in prizes as well.

"Last year we gave away over $70,000 in prizes and we are aiming for that again."

For a competition that started in 1991 with just seven families to a crowd of about 4000 now, Mr Dyson believes the competitions tremendous growth can be attributed to the fact that it's community-based, it's affordable and it runs like clock work.

"In the last 10 years of my involvement it has grown exponentially," Mr Dyson said.

"I think what it comes down to is that everyone knows that the Burrum Heads Amateur Fishing Club is a volunteer membership base that runs the event, and as such it's a genuine community event.

"The event is so well run ... we have had a lot of experience running this event over time and because it runs so well people really trust it and appreciate the whole weekend and the way it's set up."

As the MC for the last 10 years, Mr Dyson said seeing the joy on the faces of those who take home a prize made all the efforts of organising the competition worthwhile.

"There's so many wonderful stories that have come out of the Easter classic," he said. "It's a whole heap of fun.

"I've come to know many of the people that turn up and there's always a good bit of banter."

Registration costs $30 for an adult and $5 for a child.

"For an adult to register you are looking at $30, which in today's market is very cheap and highly affordable and for a child it's $5 ... the prizes the children can win far outstrip the registration."

More details are available on the Burrum Heads Fishing Club Facebook page.

ENTER THE EASTER CLASSIC

The competition will run from 7am on Friday, April 19 and closes at the end of the weigh-in at 1pm on Easter Sunday, April 21.

Sign-on is 7am to 4pm on Good Friday and 7am to noon on Easter Saturday.

Entry forms are available at FishO's, Bob's Tyres, Burrum Heads Foodworks, Burrum Traders, Hillcrest and public caravan park, Vancoortens in Howard and Howard SPAR.

Visit the club's website at burrumheadsfishing.com.au