CELEBRATION: Curry feast for Easter at Hervey Bay church

EASTER FEAST: Bayside Christian Church pastor Ross Davie says all are welcome at tonight's curry feast.

EASTER FEAST: Bayside Christian Church pastor Ross Davie says all are welcome at tonight's curry feast. Blake Antrobus

AN EASTER feast with a difference will be held at Hervey Bay's Bayside Christian Church.

Pastor Ross Davie said the event would give people the chance to celebrate another culture while remembering the true meaning of Easter.

A Good Friday service was held at the church yesterday and on Saturday from 5pm a curry feast will be prepared for those attending the church.

The meal is in honour of Pastor Abraham Singh, who has travelled to Hervey Bay from India.

Pastor Singh has been part of his church in India for 45 years and works tirelessly at churches, orphanages and schools in his home nation.

Pastor Davie has also been part of those efforts, travelling to India four times and helping to raise funds to build an orphanage.

"It's exciting to see what Pastor Abraham and his team are doing," he said.

Pastor Davie said his visitor was dedicated to helping those in need, including supporting sewing schools that trained women in how to set up their own businesses, and funding bicycles to help pastors get around in rural areas.

The Easter feast will start at 5pm and all are welcome to share a meal.

Pastor Davie said entry would cost $15.

Tomorrow, Easter services will be held at the church at 9.30am and 5.30pm.

Pastor Davie said Pastor Singh would be the guest speaker at the services.

In addition to that, a water baptism ceremony will be held at Urangan beach for those who have just joined the church, including several people from Hervey Bay's rehabilitation centre Bayside Transformations.

Pastor Davie said there would also be an Easter egg hunt for the kids at tomorrow's morning service.