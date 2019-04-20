Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EASTER FEAST: Bayside Christian Church pastor Ross Davie says all are welcome at tonight's curry feast.
EASTER FEAST: Bayside Christian Church pastor Ross Davie says all are welcome at tonight's curry feast. Blake Antrobus
News

CELEBRATION: Curry feast for Easter at Hervey Bay church

Carlie Walker
by
20th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN EASTER feast with a difference will be held at Hervey Bay's Bayside Christian Church.

Pastor Ross Davie said the event would give people the chance to celebrate another culture while remembering the true meaning of Easter.

A Good Friday service was held at the church yesterday and on Saturday from 5pm a curry feast will be prepared for those attending the church.

The meal is in honour of Pastor Abraham Singh, who has travelled to Hervey Bay from India.

Pastor Singh has been part of his church in India for 45 years and works tirelessly at churches, orphanages and schools in his home nation.

Pastor Davie has also been part of those efforts, travelling to India four times and helping to raise funds to build an orphanage.

"It's exciting to see what Pastor Abraham and his team are doing," he said.

Pastor Davie said his visitor was dedicated to helping those in need, including supporting sewing schools that trained women in how to set up their own businesses, and funding bicycles to help pastors get around in rural areas.

The Easter feast will start at 5pm and all are welcome to share a meal.

Pastor Davie said entry would cost $15.

Tomorrow, Easter services will be held at the church at 9.30am and 5.30pm.

Pastor Davie said Pastor Singh would be the guest speaker at the services.

In addition to that, a water baptism ceremony will be held at Urangan beach for those who have just joined the church, including several people from Hervey Bay's rehabilitation centre Bayside Transformations.

Pastor Davie said there would also be an Easter egg hunt for the kids at tomorrow's morning service.

More Stories

church easter fcchurch hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Dingo attack on toddler eerily reminiscent of Azaria death

    premium_icon Dingo attack on toddler eerily reminiscent of Azaria death

    News Lindy Chamberlain's famous words, which made headlines 39 years ago, came to mind when a 14-month-old boy was ripped from his bed by a dingo on Fraser Island.

    • 20th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
    ROLLING IN: 800 classic cars on display at M'boro Showground

    premium_icon ROLLING IN: 800 classic cars on display at M'boro Showground

    News The event is set to inject millions into the economy.

    Shocking attack: How dingo got to toddler

    premium_icon Shocking attack: How dingo got to toddler

    News The child suffered a fractured skull