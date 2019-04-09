EASTER FUN: Free family-fun at Toogoom Easter fair

HARD WORKERS: A bunch of crafty volunteers from around the Fraser Coast have given up their time to make the Toogoom Easter Fair a great success.

WENDY Lawrence and her "partner in crime" Irene Wardley have been hard at work bringing to life a cracker Toogoom Easter Fair for Good Friday.

The Toogoom and District Community Association's events co-ordinators and a countless number of volunteers host the free event each year for families to get into the Easter spirit.

One of the biggest attractions, Mrs Lawrence said, was free crafts and traditional Easter activities for all ages.

"Good Friday is a good day for the fair also as there are lots of events going on over the long weekend but not a lot on that day, so in that regard we kind of kick off Easter," she said.

She said children could get hands-on with creating their own Easter bonnets and colouring activities in the craft shed and take part in the Easter egg hunt and novelty races.

The children's workshop will open at 8am and it will be tools down at 11.30am, with the hat parade to follow at noon.

Parents can check out the market stalls or grab a bite to eat from the food stalls.

"The Toogoom Fishing Shed will once again be converted into a craft wonderland and this is where the children will decorate the hats for the Easter Hat Parade," Mrs Lawrence said.

"Last year we made over 100 hats and we were cleaned out - there was nothing left. So this year we are making over 150 hats and masks and, wow, what a variety we have for them.

"I can't tell you what they are as it will spoil the fun but I'll just say that the wonderful ladies who help put the event together have come up with amazing ideas."

A popular feature of last year's program was a high tea, which will be back this year at just $6 a person from 9am-1.30pm.

"Jenny Andrewartha organises this and serves real coffee and pots of tea and all the food is home-made, it's delicious," Mrs Lawrence said.

The Taste of Toogoom jam and relish competition is also back by popular demand and will be tasted and judged by sponsors Karen and Steve from the Salty Squid at 10am.

"The event was won by a 12-year-old old boy last year and he made caramelised onions," Mrs Lawrence said.

Last but certainly not least on the program is the Great Easter Hunt and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

"Children can come to the workshop upon arrival to the fair and receive their clue sheet and then they will navigate the grounds to find the answers and receive surprises along the way... I'm sure there will be eggs involved," she said.

"There will also be egg and spoon and sack races and a twist this year is that we are inviting the mums and dads to take part and partner up with their children."

The fair will be held at the Toogoom and District Community Association grounds on Toogoom Rd on Friday, April 19, 8am-2pm.