Easter is more than holidays and chocolate eggs

Amy Formosa
13th Apr 2017 3:35 PM

IT is a message of hope, the story of Jesus and about bringing people together.

As you celebrate Easter, a Hervey Bay pastor wants the true meaning not to be forgotten.

Peter Ford is the assistant pastor at Bayside Church in Hervey Bay.

The father of two wants to spread the message of hope.

Easter church services on the Fraser Coast

"Jesus brought life to people and helped and loved people, cared for those who no-one else cared for and he showed a great way to live and backed it up by sacrificing himself for people so we would be saved from hurt and pain," Pastor Ford said.

While the story of Jesus is the reason we have the four day weekend, remembering him as a victim, his death on the cross and his resurrection, Pastor Ford loves that Easter is also about bringing a community together.

"It brings people together, friends and family," he said.

"It's also about people coming together and and helping each other."

BAYSIDE CHRISTIAN CHURCH

  • Thursday 6.30pm - Free screening of the Passion of the Christ
  • Good Friday - 8.30am service followed by hot cross buns.
  • Easter Encounter meetings Friday and Saturday nights at 6pm, 5.30pm, Sunday. Paul Geerling from Brisbane will be the guest speaker
  • Easter Sunday morning: Services at 8.30am & 10.30am. At the 8.30am meeting we have 3 people graduating from the Bayside Transformations program
Fraser Coast Chronicle

bayside christian church easter fraser coast

