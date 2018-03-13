Easter spirit made in Bay Bunnings crafts

EASTER CRAFT: Bunnings Hervey Bay will be getting into the Easter spirit by hosting its annual Family Night on March 22.

EASTER CRAFT: Bunnings Hervey Bay will be getting into the Easter spirit by hosting its annual Family Night on March 22. Max Fleet BUN310313CRF1

HERVEY Bay families can start getting into the spirit of Easter by coming together for the annual Easter Family Night at Bunnings on Thursday, March 22.

The Bunnings Warehouse Hervey Bay team is encouraging locals to head in store with family and friends to join in on a great night out filled with games, activities, D.I.Y. workshops and refreshments.

With something for the little ones too, the Easter Family Night will include Easter themed D.I.Y Workshops where kids can make their own Easter themed craft, and the possibility of a special visit from the Easter Bunny himself!

Bunnings Warehouse complex manager Jackie Roberts said the event was a chance for local residents to come together for a great free night out, and is something the team really look forward to each year.

"The Easter Family Night is always such a fun event, and a terrific opportunity for families and friends to enjoy a free night out. From D.I.Y. to in-store entertainment, there's always something to keep everyone happy," Ms Roberts said.

"Stores will be hosting a number of fun activities like Easter egg hunts, jumping castles, or even an Easter bonnet parade, so we certainly encourage anyone in the area to head down and see what's happening on the night."

Bookings are recommended so please contact Bunnings Warehouse Hervey Bay on 4128 5100 to reserve your place.

The event will run from 6pm to 8pm.