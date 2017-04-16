Easter weekend's 'fabulous' weather to continue on Coast

THE sun will keep shining bright on the Fraser Coast, Bureau of Meteology forecaster Michael Paech said.

"It's been fabulous weather over Easter and it's going to continue at least until Monday," he said.

"There's a chance of light showers in Hervey Bay as the week goes on but there will be lots of sunny breaks in between."

Mr Paech said there will be a less chance of shower in the Maryborough area.

Hervey Bay and Maryborough temperatures will stay in the mid to high-20s, which Mr Paech said was normal for April.